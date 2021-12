MARSHALL — The Marshall girls hockey team fell to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3-2 on Tuesday. It was tight to start, as neither team could find scoring in each of the first two periods. In the third, LDC got on the board first with a goal 2:44 into the frame before pushing its lead to 2-0 a couple of minutes later. Marshall would answer with a goal by Leah Schaefer on the assist by Tessa Gannott to draw the deficit to 2-1 at the 10:24 mark, but that was the closest MHS got, as LDC responded with a goal with three minutes left to go up 3-1 before Shelby Ormberg found the back of the net on the assist by Olivia Penske with 10 seconds left to bring it to the 3-2 final.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO