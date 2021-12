BOLIVIA, N.C., December 19, 2021 – The Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team is gaining a reputation for making comebacks this season. Aiding in that reputation is the result of Sunday afternoon's matchup against Cape Fear Community College on the final day of the Brunswick CC Holiday Classic, in which the Mustangs erased a late 10-point deficit to come all the way back and defeat the Sea Devils, 85-77. The Mustangs improve to 13-4 overall, winning 10 of their last 11 contests, while the Sea Devils fall to 7-5.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO