BTS member Jungkook's solo 'GQ' magazine edition is the #1 best selling for 7 consecutive days

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS member Jungkook's individual cover version of 'GQ magazine' has become #1 best selling cover magazine for seven consecutive days. Back on December...

www.allkpop.com

kpopstarz.com

BTS Jungkook's GQ Korea Cover Becomes the Most Sold Cover Online

BTS Jungkook exudes charismatic visuals on his individual GQ Korea magazine cover! Because of this, his cover specifically became the most-sold cover on different shopping platforms. BTS Jungkook's GQ Korea Cover Becomes the 'Most Sold Cover' on Various Shopping Outlets. On December 10, GQ Korea and Vogue Korea began the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jungkook
Billboard

BTS Talk ‘BTS, THE BEST’ Topping Billboard Japan’s Year-End Albums Chart

Billboard Japan announced its 2021 year-end HOT Albums chart, and BTS‘ greatest-hits album BTS, THE BEST ruled the annual ranking. Released on June 16, the collection sold 1,022,497 units during the 2021 tracking weeks and was the only album released this year to sell more than a million units in Japan. It’s also the South Korean septet’s first million-selling album in the country.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vogue#Korea#G Market Global
allkpop.com

Netizens claim it's not BTS Jungkook's first time having an Instagram account

Netizens claimed that it's not BTS member Jungkook's first time creating an Instagram account. On December 9, one netizen asked on an online community, "It's not Jungkook's first time doing Instagram???" The netizen shared a screeenshot from a past episode of 'BANGTAN TV', which showed Jungkook putting his phone near...
WORLD
allkpop.com

Netizens discuss which BTS member has the best Instagram feed

Netizens discussed which BTS member has the best Instagram feed. On December 9, one netizen took to an online community and created a post titled, "What are your preferences for BTS's individual Instagram feeds?" Below are the Instagram feeds of the BTS members:. 1. RM. 2. Jin. 3. Suga. 4....
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BTS
allkpop.com

BTS's Jin, Jimin, & V top the individual boy group member brand reputation rankings for December

BTS's Jin has topped the individual boy group member brand reputation rankings for the month of December. On December 18 KST, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for the month of December. Here, the Korea Institute analyzed big data of male K-pop idols by examining consumer participation, media and communication activities, and more. BTS's Jin came in 1st place in the individual boy group brand reputation rankings for December with a total of 9,009,081 brand value points. BTS's Jimin came in 2nd place with a total of 8,179,443 brand value points, and BTS's V came in 3rd place with a total of 6,268,086 points.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

"Super Tuna" by Jin gets played on many popular Korean radio programs

"Super Tuna" wave has been taking over the world for the past two weeks. The song and its dance are everywhere: from TikTok trends to clubs and news. Jin, who is the creator (producer, writer, choreographer, lyricist) of the viral sensation, definitely didn't expect the song to be loved this much by people of all ages.
MUSIC
101 WIXX

BTS members share their personal highs and lows of 2021

As their incredible 2021 comes to an end, the boys of BTS — JHope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V— individually sat down for a series of tell-all interviews Vogue Korea recently and reflected on the past year. V admitted he became more of an introvert this...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BTS surpass 11 billion streams on MelOn, the first and only artist to do so

On December 20 KST, the global boy group exceeded over 11 billion streams on the biggest streaming service in South Korea, MelOn. BTS racked up another impressive record that may take time to be broken by another artist as they're now the first and only act to hit this mark in MelOn's history.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Fans and netizens are swooning over the visual combination of BTS's Jin, V, and Jungkook

One netizen recently created an online community post swooning over the visual combination of BTS's Jin, V, and Jungkook. The netizen who created the post included various gifs and photos of the three main visual members of the group. The netizen explained, "Jin, V, and Jungkook were seen walking down the stage together on the large LED screen at the concert, and seeing them makes me feel my eyes cleared up."
INTERNET

