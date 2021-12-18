BTS member Jungkook's solo 'GQ' magazine edition is the #1 best selling for 7 consecutive days

BTS's Jin has topped the individual boy group member brand reputation rankings for the month of December. On December 18 KST, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for the month of December. Here, the Korea Institute analyzed big data of male K-pop idols by examining consumer participation, media and communication activities, and more. BTS's Jin came in 1st place in the individual boy group brand reputation rankings for December with a total of 9,009,081 brand value points. BTS's Jimin came in 2nd place with a total of 8,179,443 brand value points, and BTS's V came in 3rd place with a total of 6,268,086 points.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO