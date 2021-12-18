Graduate Atlassian Technology Engineer Hybrid Working 2022

Location : Telford (West Midlands)

Intakes: March & September 2022

Salary: £30,000 base plus flexible benefits

The Focus of Your Role

The Atlassian Technology Engineer is a technical specialist role, whose primary purpose is to design and transforming the system we rely on.

The purpose of the role is achieved by understanding the business needs and support business solutions in an Agile manner.

You will be expected to work to achieve Atlassian certifications, ultimately achieving Atlassian Master Status. Additionally, expected to develop a working conceptual and operational knowledge of the whole technology stack involved in the delivery of a solution to a client, to the extent that the Engineer can ultimately design an end-to-end system, and is also capable of diagnosing system performance issues to an advanced level in large-scale, complex enterprise systems. The business solutions provided by this role are based on Atlassian, Atlassian Marketplace and supporting technology.

In addition to technical skills, will also need to develop a working understanding of the concepts of a broad range of business skills, reflecting the nature of the clients:

- Agile project and programme management

- Agile Enterprise Planning

- Modern Software Development methods and principles including DevOps, CI/CD

- IT Service Management (ITIL v4) and its disciplines

- Modern team-working methods and principles such as Agile, Scaled Agile, and supporting methods such as Scrum

What you'll bring

• You will be passionate about technology and ready to learn new skills.

• You will have researched Capgemini and Atlassian

• Good presentation skills.

• Driven and self-motivated.

• Calm under pressure, able to balance multiple priorities

• Customer and value/outcomes-focussed

• Applies continual targeted self-development, personal and professional

• Have a Technical degree and/or relevant work experience

• Plenty of drive, curiosity, and willingness to challenge and be challenged, appetite to continually develop skills

Desirable - but we will offer training

• Knowledge of Linux based systems

• Knowledge of containerisation technologies - Docker, Kubernetes, Vagrant

• Knowledge of Automation technologies - Terraform, Ansible

• Knowledge of Virtualised networks including protocols, addressing, zoning, firewalls, routers, DNS etc

• Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure provisioning and operations (AWS / Azure)

• Previous experience of troubleshooting

• Basic understanding of:

• Python

• Shell scripting

• Software development methods and practices

• Systems testing methods and practices

Who you'll be working with

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 310,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, driven by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

A graduate role at Capgemini is perfect for you if you want to create, develop and deliver solutions to clients. You'll be working for one of our partners Atlassian; a software-based specialist in products and solutions. As a Technology engineer, you will gain experience within The ALM Delivery Centre, who are a leader in Capgemini's global Atlassian delivery network. Our simple purpose is to help teams to work better together, whether at local levels or across entire organisations.

You will be working alongside people who are experts in different technologies and have a wealth of technical and client experience. It is often fast-paced, and we work in a collaborative environment. You'll be involved from day one with a team around you, be stretched and, just as importantly, be trusted.

What we will offer you

• With more than 310,000 people in over 50 countries, we still have big ambitions - and we'll rely on you to help us achieve them

• With us, you will have responsibility from day one. Work alongside and network with experts to gain industry insights and develop your business knowledge. Thrive in a fast-paced, intensely collaborative environment. You'll have time to develop, be involved, be stretched and, just as importantly, be trusted

• Professional development and a worthwhile experience with technology and opportunity to work with and learn industry standard technology.

• It's all part of our commitment to hiring the best people and enabling them to achieve their full potential with us, regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity

• To be part of a 360 strong Graduate, Apprentice & Placement community that are supportive and to be part of local social events, giving you access to the MU's large graduate community

• Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability: we'll give you multiple opportunities to get involved with the extra activities we call 'Giving Back', which means you'll be involved with fun and charitable events, from the Palace to Palace cycle ride, careers fairs, football tournaments, and much more.

• We understand that everyone has varied lives and we want you to have a great work-life balance. So, where possible, our Work Life Harmony policy will help you to work flexibly and juggle your work and home life.

Colleagues now work more flexibly in time and location, including from home, allowing a better work-life balance and greater empowerment.

Company-provided equipment, such as desk chairs to ensure colleagues working from home do so safely and comfortably

New working practices to encourage social interaction and strengthen relationships in the new normal

Guidance and training to support well-being, notably through a global platform, including the right to disconnect so for a healthy work-life balance.

Why we're different

At Capgemini, we know that one solution doesn't fit all. We appreciate that outstanding technical solutions become even more outstanding when innovation is applied to a thought-process, we know that the secret to any successful organisation lies not just in the quality of work that it is producing, but in the people, who are behind this work. It is precisely this that makes Capgemini such a force to be reckoned with. Committed to applying ground-breaking technical approaches to organisations across a myriad of industries around the globe, we help our clients become more agile, competitive and successful.

Working collaboratively, our multidisciplinary people work in partnership with one another to help their clients achieve their goals. And with over 310,000 people and nearly 130 nationalities under our wing, plus an inclusive and diverse community where everyone is welcome, we nurture a team ethos that ensures we are truly representative of the colourful clients that we support.

This inclusive spirit extends to ensuring every member of our organisation is finding the ideal work/life balance. Whether that means part-time work, flexible hours or a condensed week, we will find the right working approach if you are the right person for the job. Empowering our people to discover what they are truly capable of, at Capgemini we will give you all the support you need to shape the future and bring your ideas to life.

Additional Information

Some of our roles may require security clearance. To meet security clearance requirements, you will need to have lived in the UK for the past five years. If you have spent more than 3 months outside the UK in that period, we will unfortunately not be able to consider you for the role.

At Capgemini, academics form part of our overall hiring decision but we don't screen out purely based on academic performance. We will assess your suitability for a role using several tools including strengths and critical reasoning assessments, video assessment and assessment centres.

