Graduate Platform Engineer HMRC Hybrid Working 2022

Location : Nationwide

Intakes: June and November 2022

Salary: £30,000 base plus flexible benefits

The Focus of Your Role

From your first meeting with a client through to the finished product, you will be responsible for designing, developing and maintaining cutting-edge applications and the environments they will function in. With clients ranging from the Royal Mail to the Home Office, your work will make a massive impact on the British public, and further afield for our international clientele.

What you'll bring

• A bachelor's degree, relevant and practical IT experience, as well as a passion for software. A basic knowledge of the tools and languages used to write code would be beneficial.

• Most importantly, we want people with an appetite for learning new technologies. DevOps is a constantly evolving field!

• If you've got a passion for IT and can demonstrate a competency and experience in computing

• Outstanding communication skills - our clients need to feel confident that you understand their requirements.

• The ability to convey complex concepts in jargon-free language to a non-technical audience.

What you'll do

• You'll develop and maintain bespoke solutions for a varied client base, which includes both the public and private sectors - drawing on different languages, methods and approaches.

• You'll support live systems and applications, implementing bug fixes and exploring improvements through code changes.

• You'll take responsibility for components of a much larger system, writing code to complement that which is being developed by colleagues.

• You'll be working within a DevOps team, which work with a set of practices that break down the traditional barriers between software development and IT operations. DevOps Engineers work as part of cross-functional teams, with an aim to reduce the time it takes for new software to be delivered into production.

What you will learn

• Linux fundamentals

• Cloud services (including AWS and Azure)

• Agile working

• Infrastructure as Code

• Continuous integration and continuous delivery, and the tools we use.

Who you'll be working with

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 310,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, driven by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

What we'll offer you

• With more than 310,000 people in over 50 countries, we still have big ambitions - and we'll rely on you to help us achieve them

• With us, you will have responsibility from day one. Work alongside and network with experts to gain industry insights and develop your business knowledge. Thrive in a fast-paced, intensely collaborative environment. You'll have time to develop, be involved, be stretched and, just as importantly, be trusted

• Professional development and a worthwhile experience with technology and opportunity to work with and learn industry standard technology.

• It's all part of our commitment to hiring the best people and enabling them to achieve their full potential with us, regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity

• To be part of a 360 strong Graduate, Apprentice & Placement community that are supportive and to be part of local social events, giving you access to the MU's large graduate community

• Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability: we'll give you multiple opportunities to get involved with the extra activities we call 'Giving Back', which means you'll be involved with fun and charitable events, from the Palace to Palace cycle ride, careers fairs, football tournaments, and much more.

Colleagues now work more flexibly in time and location, including from home, allowing a better work-life balance and greater empowerment.

Company-provided equipment, such as desk chairs to ensure colleagues working from home do so safely and comfortably

New working practices to encourage social interaction and strengthen relationships in the new normal

Guidance and training to support well-being, notably through a global platform, including the right to disconnect so for a healthy work-life balance.

Why we're different

At Capgemini, we know that one solution doesn't fit all. We appreciate that outstanding technical solutions become even more outstanding when innovation is applied to a thought-process, we know that the secret to any successful organisation lies not just in the quality of work that it is producing, but in the people, who are behind this work. It is precisely this that makes Capgemini such a force to be reckoned with. Committed to applying ground-breaking technical approaches to organisations across a myriad of industries around the globe, we help our clients become more agile, competitive and successful.

Working collaboratively, our multidisciplinary people work in partnership with one another to help their clients achieve their goals. And with over 310,000 people and nearly 130 nationalities under our wing, plus an inclusive and diverse community where everyone is welcome, we nurture a team ethos that ensures we are truly representative of the colourful clients that we support.

This inclusive spirit extends to ensuring every member of our organisation is finding the ideal work/life balance. Whether that means part-time work, flexible hours or a condensed week, we will find the right working approach if you are the right person for the job. Empowering our people to discover what they are truly capable of; at Capgemini we will give you all the support you need to shape the future and bring your ideas to life.

Additional Information

Some of our roles may require security clearance. To meet security clearance requirements, you will need to have lived in the UK for the past five years. If you have spent more than 3 months outside the UK in that period, we will unfortunately not be able to consider you for the role. At Capgemini, academics form part of our overall hiring decision but we don't screen out purely on the basis of academic performance. We will assess your suitability for a role using a number of tools including strengths and critical reasoning assessments, video assessment and assessment centres.

This employer is a corporate member of myGwork - LGBTQ+ professionals, the business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, students, inclusive employers & anyone who believes in workplace equality.