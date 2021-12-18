Graduate Software Engineer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

mthree Alumni helps smart, engaged graduates and big organisations to grow. We bring the two together and plug the gaps with training and support. That makes us a career partner or a strategic talent partner, depending on your viewpoint!

You'll start with 6 weeks of remote instructor-led practical training to help you prepare for the working world. Following this you will start your placement with a top financial institution, where you'll be at the heart of their tech activities (with help from mthree all the way). After that, most of our graduates progress to a permanent position with the organisation. The sky's the limit.

In your role, you will have plenty of room to make an impact. mthree graduate software developers are involved in big technical projects that often extend into every corner of the organisation. You'll design and develop complex applications in a global environment. Working across the software development life cycle, you'll be involved in everything from gathering requirements from other teams to providing support after the new technology is launched.

Successful developers keep up to date with the latest innovations and always have an eye out for fresh solutions to tricky problems. Popular programming languages include Java, C++, Python and C#.

You'll work closely with your line manager, who will help you settle in and know where to focus. You'll also work with teams across the organisation to create, test and improve the tech that underpins the company.

This role is perfect for you if...

  • You have a 2:1 degree or higher in a STEM subject (science, technology, engineering, maths).
  • Already have graduated from University.
  • You can demonstrate a passion for programming. For example, using languages such as Java, C++, C# or Python.
  • You're analytical and good with numbers.
  • You have strong skills in written and verbal communication.
  • It's a bonus if you already have experience working in teams in a collaborative environment.
  • Have the permanent right to work in the UK and happy to be based in Bourenmouth

How it works

  • Apply via the mthree website.
  • Complete the assessments. You will receive a link to an online assessment, followed by telephone and video interviews.
  • Get trained remotely. You'll learn everything you need to start your career as a software developer. Learning from experts from mthree who have decades of experience, you'll be taught the technical and soft skills that organisations really need. Training is completely free and there are no hidden costs or catches.
  • Start your career in Software Development

What you'll learn at mthree Academy:

  • A range of programming languages that are specific to your placement (such as Java or C++).
  • In-depth expertise in Linux and SQL.
  • The ins and outs of the software development life cycle and different development methodologies, and how it all translates into the day to day at big organisations.
  • Relevant industry knowledge.
  • How to apply your existing skills in the commercial world.
  • Professional skills and interview techniques.

What you'll get

  • In-depth interactive training in small classes with graduates like you. Our training is created and delivered by industry experts who know your field inside out.
  • A competitive graduate salary, with pre-agreed pay rises every 6 months to reflect your progress.
  • A flexible benefits package
  • Ongoing training, support and social events throughout your 24-month placement.
  • An opportunity to kickstart your career and gain valuable experience in an attractive and competitive industry.

Important information on Diversity

We take great pride in celebrating the diversity of every individual who contributes to making mthree the company it is today and will be in the future. We value diversity both within mthree and with our partner companies, and we're proud to provide an environment where all our colleagues can flourish by promoting a strong culture of equality and inclusion. We never want people to change - only add to the amazing mix of people that work for mthree.

This employer is a corporate member of myGwork - LGBTQ+ professionals, the business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, students, inclusive employers & anyone who believes in workplace equality.

