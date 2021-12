Fans and practitioners of open-ended experimental music will want to scurry on down to the BOP STOP for another evening of its monthly Outlab: Experiments in Improvised Music. Musicians of all levels of experience and skill — but a high level of adventurous— are invited to come down and bring instruments or any sound-making device they prefer (drums and keyboard are provided but bring your own amp if you need one) to join in a collective group improvisation. They don’t have “rules” — it’s freeform, after all — but they suggest “guidelines”: “1) to direct our explorations along the most productive and positive lines, and 2) to engage the widest possible variety of individuals from Greater Cleveland’s rich and diverse music scenes.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO