Had a really good time, however after coming last year I would say the change in venue has caused issues as there is less space and less screens at a height which is viewable so can be restricted viewing. The food stall and bar are amazing additions. Also, when we booked we booked for the naughty list like last year but when the event happened that had changed and they are all on the nice list now. It was still a good experience but I feel it wasn’t as enjoyable as the previous years and costs were cut. Finally, the grinch actor is amazing.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO