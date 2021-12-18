ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fromage on Ice

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:00pm til 8:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) London's legendary pop night returns to Alexandra Palace Ice Skating Rink for a limited festive season. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Ho...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disco Ball#Fromage#Www#Alexandra Palace#Lateral Flow Test#Nhs#Covid
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
E! News

Mariah Carey’s Card From 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Cannon Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Supporting Britney Spears. It's the most wonderful time of the year—and for Mariah Carey, her daughter's gift is proof. The Queen of Christmas, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, recently took to Twitter to proudly show off a heartwarming card she received from her daughter in celebration of a music milestone.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Elaborate Christmas Decor

It's the season for holiday decorating again, and as always Kendall Jenner is a step ahead of us all. In a series of photos showing vignettes from her life on Instagram, Jenner posted some scenes from her living room that displayed her gorgeous decorations. In her caption, Jenner wrote, “It’s all about the tinsel.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
CELEBRITIES
This Is Reno

Shout Hey Hey to the newest fried chicken joint in town

Hey Hey’s Fried Chicken flew onto the scene pretty fast and furiously, hitting our foodie radar just a month into its stint. Just opened in November, the truck recently got a new paint job and is hitting the streets like a bright yellow beacon squawking load and proud about its fast food-style fried chicken.
SPARKS, NV
Eater

Another Buffet Reopens, This Time in Henderson

Buffet fanatics now have another option to fill their all-you-can-eat cravings. Golden Corral in Henderson near the Galleria at Sunset reopened. The buffet, which closed in March 2020 when the state shut down nonessential businesses, returns with its cornucopia of food, including a weekend breakfast, build-your-own burgers for lunch, and dinner options such as fried chicken, meatloaf, and pot roast as well as sirloin steaks. The buffet boasts more than 150 options.
HENDERSON, NV
GAMINGbible

'Frozen', 'Kingdom Hearts 3' Actor Sayaka Kanda Found Dead At 35

Critically acclaimed Japanese actor and musician Sayaka Kanda has died. She was just 35 years old. The star's sudden death was confirmed by her agency earlier today. She was found unresponsive in a pool of blood outside of her hotel in Sapporo. It's believed she fell from her 22nd floor room. She was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mark Wright reveals he is ‘cancer-free’ after tumour removal surgery

Mark Wright has revealed that he is now officially “cancer-free” after he underwent surgery to have a 12cm tumour removed from his armpit.On Tuesday, the former The Only Way Is Essex star shared a video on Instagram explaining that he had “got the all-clear” and explained how the previous two weeks have been since the operation.“Some news for 2022… I had a bit of a health scare recently which I spoke about the other week, thankfully I’ve had the all-clear now which is amazing and I feel so so lucky,” he began in the caption accompanying the video. “I’m not...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy