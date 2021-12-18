ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Party (Cancelled)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) Who doesn’t love a house party? London's premier party providers, The Doctor's Orders bring that house party excitement to this Shoreditch spot. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event,...

KANDY: CHRISTMAS GLOW PARTY @ The Roxy - (£2.20 DRINKS)

The best Hip-Hop and RnB tunes in London with the amazing £2.20 Drinks all night long - sure not to miss it. Customer reviews of KANDY: CHRISTMAS GLOW PARTY @ The Roxy - (£2.20 DRINKS) Average rating:. 13%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login.
TopGirl Xmas Party

7:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 9:00pm) Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Liberte Liverpool: Nearby Hotels &...
The Refreshment Room London

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for The Refreshment Room London in London. Find 1 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage The Refreshment Room London? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at The...
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
#House Party#Anthems#Doughnut#Dan Grey Miss Gower#Hip Hop
Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
Downing Street Christmas party cancelled

This year's 10 Downing Street Christmas party has been cancelled amid growing anger over a gathering that occurred last December when London was under strict Covid restrictions. But Boris Johnson has declared his full confidence in communications chief Jack Doyle, after it emerged that he had made a speech at...
Christmas Party in the Palm House with Michael bublé (Tribute)

6:30pm til 10:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) Join us this December for a Festive party in Sefton Park Palm House with Michael Bublé (Ultimate Bublé) Info: Due to reasons beyond our control we have unfortunately had to cancel this event. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please...
The End Of Year Rave at FABRIC!

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) Fabric London held the NUMBER 1 spot throughout 2007 & 2008!. When it returned to club world in 2017 it also returned to the DJ Mag. list of the TOP 100 CLUBS in the world at NUMBER 2! After a SOLD OUT. Halloween Rave...
Afrobeats N Brunch Leeds takeover @ Cargo Leeds

2:00pm til 8:00pm (last entry 6:00pm) The UK's BIGGEST Afrobeats n brunch is heading to YOUR CITY‼️‼️‼️‼️. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. THE VENUE IS CARGO LEEDS The Light, 117 Albion...
