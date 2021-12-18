ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dig? Soul & Retro Club Night with special guest DJs Joel & Lewis

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a funky mix of Motown, Funk, Mod, Ska, Rock n Roll, Punk, Indie & Britpop....

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Great Big Kiss soul club

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Great Big Kiss is a monthly northern soul, Motown, 60s girl groups and rock'n'roll club in central London. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Advance tickets go offsale at 6.30pm. After that you'll...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Deptford Dub Club: Neville King Xmas Special

The Deptford Dub Club plays the best in music of Jamaican origin in traditional Soundsystem style.The D.D.C. features heritage Selectors monthly. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Deptford Dub Club will be seeing in the festive season in...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Armchair Soul Sessions Xmas Special w/Disco Freaks, Free Entry

Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions gets its Xmas D-I-S-C-O on, as good time vinyl slinging duo DISCO FREAKS take you to the Studio 54 Church, Free Entry. DISCO FREAKS HOST OUR XMAS SPECIAL! Sun Dec 19 - The Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions gets its Xmas D-I-S-C-O seriously on, as good time vinyl slinging duo - DISCO FREAKS take you to the Studio 54 Church of sound for an all day Xmas get down, Free Entry up on the heated n' covered roof at The CLF Art Lounge & Roof Garden.
MUSIC
sdpb.org

A holiday music special with Jazz Nightly

In the Moment airs live at 12CT/11MT. That audio is then attached to this webpage soon after the show airs. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372 (SDPB) On today's show. We kick off the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Retro#Rock N Roll#Punk#Ska#Indie Britpop
skiddle.com

PIANO WORKS WEST END // EVERY SATURDAY

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Situated in the heart of Central London, Piano Works West End brings you a Boasting 2 piano vocalists and accompanying musicians that form a 6-piece band, every night plays host a non-stop repertoire of music decided by the audience. On each individually designed table, a set of song request slips can be found. Write your song request on these slips and the musicians will perform.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

A Night of Reggae

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) Enjoy an evening of classic reggae performed by a live band. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Jungle Style: Christmas in the Jungle - FREE B4 11.30pm

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) We've put together the best of Bloc2Bloc's residents for a full send of Jungle Music. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Who doesn't love a bit of Jungle Style Drum n Bass, especially...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

The Libertines Afterparty with Carl Barat (DJ)

The Libertines official after-show party featuring special guest DJ Carl Barat!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The Libertines official after-show party featuring special guest DJ Carl Barat! Hosted at the Xmas Party of Camden Town's biggest weekly indie...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes has died at the age of 91. The actress was famous for playing Truly Scrumptious in the classic children's film 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and replacing Julie Andrews in 'My Fair Lady' on Broadway. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jack Hedley, ‘For Your Eyes Only’ Star, Dies at 92

Jack Hedley, who appeared in films including “For Your Eyes Only” opposite Roger Moore, died on Dec. 11. He was 92. His death was confirmed by a notice in The Times of London, which reads: “[Hedley] died on 11th December 2021, aged 92, after a short illness bravely borne. At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends.” The actor racked up 99 credits in a career spanning five decades as well as numerous appearances in the theater. Born in London as Jack Hawkins, he changed his last name at the outset of his...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy