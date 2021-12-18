ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Canada beats US 3-2 in OT in Game 6 of women’s hockey series

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rkOM_0dQJMdc000
1 of 8

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the My Why Tour pre-Olympics women’s hockey series.

Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series. On Wednesday in the first of two games at Centene Community Ice Center, Canada won 2-1 in overtime — with Poulin scoring the winner.

Savannah Harmon tied it at 2 for the United States with 7:18 left in regulation.

Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves.

Kendall Coyne Schofield had a power-play goal for the United States. Nicole Hensley stopped 28 shots.

Game 7 is Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Without the NHL, Russia emerges as favorite for Olympic gold

Russia, OAR, ROC — whatever the name, now that the NHL is out of the Beijing Olympics, the Russians will be the favorites for the gold medal. After the NHL withdrew from the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday to save a league schedule ravaged by virus outbreaks on numerous teams, Europe-based players are set to dominate the Olympic men’s tournament.
NHL
The Associated Press

World champ Nathan Chen looks ahead as Olympic push begins

Few if any athletes have had a run — well, a skate — like Nathan Chen since 2018. Chen finished fifth in the men’s figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games, following a fiasco of a short program for 17th place with a rousing free skate that he won to lift him near the medals podium. Since then, Chen took gold at every competition until Skate America this past October. That includes three world titles, the only two Grand Prix finals held, and the three most recent of his five consecutive U.S. championships.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Wednesday Sports in Brief

With a surge of COVID-19 cases threatening to disrupt the NFL season last week, the league discussed canceling games for the first time since the pandemic began. In talks with the NFL Players Association, canceling games involving Washington, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams was considered because of coronavirus outbreaks on each team. Instead, the games were moved from the weekend to Monday and Tuesday.
NFL
The Associated Press

Allen-Taylor has 18 points, No. 12 Texas beats Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 18 points and Rori Harmon added 15 to help No. 12 Texas beat Princeton 70-53 on Wednesday. With both teams going on break for the holidays after the game, the noon tip time didn’t lead to stellar play in the first half. The teams combined to shoot 22 for 65 in the opening 20 minutes, missing 14 of 15 3-point attempts. The Longhorns (9-1) held a 32-21 halftime advantage.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

690K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy