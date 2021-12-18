ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Central Mountain finds success on Day 1 of King of the Mountain tournament

Sun-Gazette
 5 days ago

Faced with the challenge of wrestling in the most jam-packed tournament in the state without a select number of wrestlers, the Central Mountain wrestling team stands in fifth place at the end of the first day of the King of the Mountain tournament after Friday. Central Mountain had four...

www.sungazette.com

Sun-Gazette

Williamsport, CM girls have place-winners at Queen of the Mountain tournament

BALD EAGLE AREA — On Sunday, the inaugural Queen of the Mountain wrestling tournament was held which featured more than 120 participants in girls wrestling. Plenty of area wrestlers had success at the tournament, including Williamsport and Central Mountain’s programs. Williamsport crowned a champion in Marissa Rumsey at...
WWE
Sun-Gazette

Local roundup: Hughesville boys defeat Southern Columbia 76-61

In boys basketball, Hughesville produced a dominant second half and turned a six-point halftime deficit into an exciting 76-61 win against Southern Columbia on Wednesday. The Spartans outscored Southern, 39-18 in the second half, playing outstanding defense and receiving balanced scoring. Nick Trevouledes shined in all facets, scoring 20 points, dealing five assists, making three steals and sparking the defense. Ethan Woolcock came up huge with starter Dylan Bieber in foul trouble, scoring 13 points and adding five rebounds off the bench. Despite the fouls, Bieber still scored eight points and Carter Cowburn added eight, along with 11 rebounds and three assists. Luke Kaiser scored nine second-half points and Hughesville turned the game around with an 18-6 third-quarter run while improving to 5-1.
HUGHESVILLE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Cayde McCloskey helps Central Mountain boys defeat Montoursville

MILL HALL — As two key players watched from the sideline Tuesday, Central Mountain left the court following the third quarter staggered. Montoursville cut a 16-point first-quarter deficit to one at that point and possessed all the momentum. Then the Wildcats came thundering back. And senior Cayde McCloskey led...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Sun-Gazette

Branson Eyer leads the way as Muncy defeats Montgomery in boys basketball

MUNCY — Branson Eyer provides Muncy a strong leader. And he need not say a word. When Muncy was struggling in the first half Wednesday against Montgomery, Eyer’s actions spoke loudest. He consistently made the hustle plays which made the difference as Muncy built a five-point halftime lead. During that time he grabbed four offensive rebounds and his hustling save of a ball headed out of bounds went to Gio Persun for a key basket after Montgomery had trimmed a nine-point deficit to one.
MONTGOMERY, PA
Dylan Evans
Sun-Gazette

Local roundup: Williamsport girls win first game in dramatic fashion

In girls basketball, Williamsport won its first game in dramatic fashion, rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat perennial District 2 power Holy Redeemer, 51-49. Kailee Helmrich and Sarina Beiter were outstanding in the backcourt, combining for 34 points. Helmrich scored 18 and Beiter a career-high 16. Ally Chilson added nine and Williamsport outscored Redeemer 16-10 in the fourth quarter.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

