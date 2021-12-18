Central Mountain finds success on Day 1 of King of the Mountain tournament

In boys basketball, Hughesville produced a dominant second half and turned a six-point halftime deficit into an exciting 76-61 win against Southern Columbia on Wednesday. The Spartans outscored Southern, 39-18 in the second half, playing outstanding defense and receiving balanced scoring. Nick Trevouledes shined in all facets, scoring 20 points, dealing five assists, making three steals and sparking the defense. Ethan Woolcock came up huge with starter Dylan Bieber in foul trouble, scoring 13 points and adding five rebounds off the bench. Despite the fouls, Bieber still scored eight points and Carter Cowburn added eight, along with 11 rebounds and three assists. Luke Kaiser scored nine second-half points and Hughesville turned the game around with an 18-6 third-quarter run while improving to 5-1.

HUGHESVILLE, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO