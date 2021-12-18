QUICK 5: Mayoral candidates discuss qualifications, goals

Fourteen candidates will compete Feb. 8 for five Muskogee City Council seats up for election in 2022.

Mayor Marlon Coleman will compete for a second two-year term against Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee, who was elected to her first term during the 2020 election cycle. Both candidates took time recently to respond to questions about their campaigns and issues they believe are important.

Q: What do you consider to be the most important issue during this election cycle — the one you would prioritize if elected to office?

COLEMAN: Building Muskogee into a complete city is the most critical issue this election cycle. For a city to be successful it needs vibrant retail so residents can shop local; it needs diverse job offerings — industrial and manufacturing, technology and a healthy balance of blue-collar, white-collar, and service-employment opportunities — so people can work here; it needs entertainment and recreational options so families can play here; and it needs housing options so that people can live here. This is what it takes to have a high-impact, quality-of-life community.

McGEE: I plan to tackle all city issues with transparency and accountability. My focus begins with sharing the knowledge of our governmental structure and functionality with our citizens of Muskogee.

Q: What steps do you believe are necessary to address this issue in order to realize the change you envision?

McGEE: By using my platform to bring awareness to our community with honesty and commitment to our city.

COLEMAN: We have to work each component: retail, job expansion and creation, entertainment and recreation, and housing options in concert and not as separate components competing for priority. Teamwork and synergy between the city of Muskogee, county commissioners and other county elected officials, and the Port of Muskogee is paramount to the future of Muskogee. We are not in competition with each other, and only together can we make Muskogee great. Residents and taxpayers expect us to work together toward the common goal of helping them achieve their successes, which means placing ourselves second to their needs.

Q: How would the lives of Muskogee residents be affected if you proved successful in effecting that change?

COLEMAN: Everything in every community across the country is about quality of life. Muskogee USA can only be great when we enhance the quality of life for our residents. When residents have a complete variety of live, work and play options in their community it renews their pride as a people proud to call Muskogee home. The more time they spend traveling to other places for the complete live, work and play community they deserve, the more they might be tempted to call another community home. I want Muskogee to be the home of choice for young people and families.

McGEE: By bringing knowledge to our community, I plan on highlighting economic development that will bring forth job opportunities as well as promoting market-rate housing that’s affordable for our working-class community.

Q: Why do you think you are the best candidate to serve the interests of the community and those you would represent if elected?

McGEE: Being a native Muskogee resident allows me the firsthand perspective of knowing exactly what our citizens desire. I plan to represent all people of Muskogee because I value community to the core.

COLEMAN: I think leadership matters. It is a blessing to have served Muskogee through some of the most extreme circumstances in American history. We are still in recovery mode from the 2019 flood; the COVID-19 pandemic continues to morph into new variants; as a community we have pulled together to overcome the worst of times during tragedy. What cities need across America is leadership with vision, purpose and concern, which I try to give the people of Muskogee every day. I pride myself on trying to unite people even when we cannot all agree on what is best or how to get there.

Q: Please identify the specific skills and qualities you believe are important for an elected official to possess to be successful as a Muskogee city councilor and explain why.

COLEMAN: Elected officials must be consensus builders and not disruptors to progress. There is no room in the house of success for a bull in the china cabinet form of leadership. Muskogee is on a fast-track in terms of community development and growth, and we need leaders who build bridges to success and not walls of division. That means there is no room for ego or grudges. I serve the people of Muskogee for one reason, because I love our city and our people, and Muskogee is too big for small dreams.

McGEE: I have a strong desire to uplift our youth by restructuring programs to educate our children, by equipping them with the tools and information needed to become successful future leaders of our community. I began The (PCCSP) Palace Community Center Summer Program back in May of this year. We taught real life skills through mathematics, agriculture, home economics with proper nutritional knowledge, as well as the importance of self-care through proper hygiene and safety awareness regarding pubescent growth.

MEET MARLON J. COLEMAN

AGE: 49.

HOMETOWN: New Orleans.

OCCUPATION: Mayor, city of Muskogee; retired federal civilian employee; Pastor, Antioch Temple of Hope Church.

FAMILY: Single.

EDUCATION: Master of Business Administration; Doctorate of Theology.

HOBBIES: Volunteering, bowling, old-school arcade games, cooking, most things fun that involves other people; positive vibes that change people's lives.

WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: marloncoleman.com; Facebook@ MayorColemanMuskogee; Twitter@MayorMuskogee; Instagram@muskogeemayorcoleman; LinkedIn@Marlon Coleman.

MEET TRACI LYNN McGEE

AGE: 55.

HOMETOWN: Muskogee.

OCCUPATION: Entrepreneur/Owner and Agent of Act Now Insurance; Treasurer of the Muskogee Chapter NAACP.

FAMILY: One daughter, Brandi Nash, and grandson, Jeremiah Jenkins.

EDUCATION: Graduate of Muskogee High School, 1983.

HOBBIES: Reading the Bible and mentoring the youth. Lifetime member, state public relations director and branch treasurer of the IDMR (Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research). I also serve on the Parks and Recreation Board, trustee of the Muskogee Tourism Authority.

WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: Traci McGee for 4th ward city council.