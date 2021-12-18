ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix The Witcher: Blood Origin Prequel Teaser Reveals Kick Ass Michelle Yeoh

geekculture.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the movie industry has its fair share of male action stars, there is no doubting that Michelle Yeoh is one of the best female badasses around. Following the debut of the ridiculously awesome trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once, we get to witness her amazing combat skills in a...

geekculture.co

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
IGN

Netflix's The Witcher Timeline

Netflix is dropping season 2 of The Witcher this month so now's the time to brush up on Geralt of Rivia and his adventures across the Northern Kingdoms. With tricky timeline very much NOT in chronological order, season 1 can use some unpacking. Plus, with the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf exploring the origins of the mentor to the White Wolf himself, Vessemir at Caer Morhen, there's plenty to catch up on. Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher Timeline. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the Butcher of Blaviken, is on his way to find his destiny, Princess Ciri of Cintra. Along the way he gets into violent and sometimes downright sexy adventures with the likes of the mage Yennefer, the jolly bard for a hype man in Jaskier who penned the certified bop, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher and a kikimora, a djinn, a stryzga, a dragon a hedgehog knight and every other kind of folkloric monster you can think of. Where will The Witcher go in season 2 though? Only Netflix knows for sure! For more spooky chronologically confusing timelines, check out the Paranormal Activity Timeline - https://youtu.be/Sa0mTZOp60M And for everything else, subscribe to IGN wherever you like the watch!
TV SERIES
UPI News

'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Witcher Season 2. The streaming service shared a photo for the season Wednesday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Kim Bodnia. The picture shows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) posing with Vesemir (Bodnia), his mentor and the oldest...
TV SERIES
Austin 360

South by Southwest reveals Michelle Yeoh movie will open 2022 SXSW Film Festival

South by Southwest has already dropped a couple music festival announcements for 2022, and now the film festival has joined the party. Organizers announced Wednesday that "Everything Everywhere All At Once" will open this year's edition of SXSW Film Festival. The film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prequel#Scian
Deadline

‘The Woman In the House’: Netflix Limited Series Starring Kristen Bell Reveals New Title, Premiere Date & Teaser

Netflix’s The Woman In The House got a number of updates this morning, as the streamer unveiled a new title, premiere date, teaser and first look for the limited series starring Kristen Bell. Now The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, the series is set to premiere Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Hailing from Gloria Sanchez Productions and created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, who also serve as co-showrunners, the series centers around heartbroken Anna (Bell), for whom every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window,...
TV SERIES
vanyaland.com

Michelle Yeoh does her taxes, kicks ass in the ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ trailer

Up until this Tuesday morning, we were pretty curious (and extremely unsure) about what filmmaking duo Daniels would do for their next project, because, well, Swiss Army Man is a pretty goddamn hard act to follow up on. That’s essentially the million-dollar question: you endeared a farting corpse to an entire generation of loveable indie kids, and how exactly do you continue down that path, knowing that very little you ever could possibly do could equal that triumph. Well, the answer is this: you get in touch with your boys at A24 and make a sci-fi kung-fu comedy about Michelle Yeoh doing her taxes. Yes, that was a sentence you just read. The film’s called Everything Everywhere All At Once, and A24 just dropped a trailer for the project. Go ahead and get your googly-eyes ready, folks, because you’re going to want to put them on after you watch it.
MOVIES
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's The Witcher After Show to Debut Deleted Scenes, Tease Season 3 and Prequel

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 is set to finally release later this week on December 17th, but if that's all the content you expected out of Netflix's popular fantasy series before the end of the year, you'd be mistaken. The streamer is set to release a 60-minute special of its new after show series, UNLOCKED, on YouTube and Facebook on December 20th that will feature interviews with the cast and showrunners as well as deleted scenes and details on how Season 2 leads into Season 3 and the upcoming prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Laredo Morning Times

‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Explains the Season 2 Finale, New Villains and ‘Blood Origin’ Prequel

The ending of “The Witcher” Season 2 introduces a legion of new antagonists who are all hunting down Ciri (Freya Allan), as she becomes the No. 1 target in the Continent, thanks to her mysterious, reality-jumping powers. Luckily, she’ll be protected by Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who reunited and seemed to bury the hatchet, and their simmering romance, after Yennefer’s betrayal — at least for now.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy X Adidas Collaboration Is Out Of This World

One of the biggest surprises in the video game world is that of Square Enix and Eidos Montreal‘s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Questionable marketing aside, the heart and soul of its story combined with fun gameplay made for an excellent game, and now, a new galaxy awaits our heroes. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be collaborating with Adidas for a new shoe collection that will arrive in the first half of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Blue Beetle Skips HBO Max, Opens In Cinemas August 2023

The DC universe is always expanding with new heroes and villains waiting to tell their stories. From The Suicide Squad‘s Peacemaker to the highly anticipated Black Adam movie, the upcoming Blue Beetle movie is leaping to screen, and not just any screen, the big screen. Initially set to release...
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Secretlab The Witcher Edition Chair Honours Geralt’s Legacy And GWENT Way Of Life

In timely fashion for the premiere of The Witcher Season Two on Netflix, gaming chair juggernaut Secretlab is releasing a themed special to join its stable. A collaboration between the brand and CD Projekt Red — the brains behind The Witcher series of video games — has brought to life The Witcher Edition chair that combines sitting comfort with familiar elements from the magical world.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi and It's a Sin stars feature in The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer

The Witcher's second season has only been out a matter of days, but attention is already turning to prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. And now, ahead of its premiere in 2022, a brand new teaser trailer for the Netflix spin-off has arrived, introducing Sophia Brown as Éile, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, and Michelle Yeoh as Scían in action for the first time.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Wolfstride

In an age where graphical fidelity is unusually sought after, it is of some comfort to know that sometimes, less is more, especially when you have the manga/anime-like visuals of Wolfstride, a turn-based role-playing game with well-written characters, an engaging story, and giant mechs going ham on each other. Developed...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy