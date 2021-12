HAWKINS — Jarvis Christian College will offer its first master’s degrees in Spring 2023: a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice. According to a news release, that’s after Jarvis recently got approval of the degree offerings from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. That approval sets the stage for Jarvis to move from college to university status if approved by the Jarvis Board of Trustees. “The approval to offer master level degree programs is another milestone in the history of Jarvis Christian College,” said JCC President Dr. Lester C. Newman as quoted in the release. Newman points out that the action comes in the same year that JCC celebrates its 110th anniversary.

HAWKINS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO