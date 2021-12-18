ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID

By Collin Binkley THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Eagle Times
 5 days ago

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron...

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Monday posted an updated to parents, guardians, staff, and students regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The update reads as follows: Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students: The sharp increase in positive cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the county, state, and country is deeply concerning, and I … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
CBS LA

CSU System To Require Boosters For All Students, Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California State University system announced Wednesday that all students and staff will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in order to attend in-person classes. An instructor gives a tour of the campus to transfer students in their first semester at CSU Northridge. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The booster requirement will take effect on Feb. 28 or six months after a person has received their second dose, whichever is later. However, the CSU system left the door open for individual schools to issue earlier compliance dates. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Colleges back at square one when fighting COVID

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron variant...
COLLEGES
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UC Students May Begin January With Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant. UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.” Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction. “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said. The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students. Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Universities Will Require COVID Booster Shots For Students, Staff In The Spring

WORCESTER (CBS) — The nine colleges that make up the Massachusetts State University system will require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff this spring. In a joint statement, the colleges said everyone on campus will need to get a booster within 30 days of becoming eligible. The campuses in the state university system are Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students & Staff To Get Booster Shots “With the continuing transmission of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the safety of our campus communities remains at the forefront of our planning as we prepare to return to in-person learning and campus life for the spring 2021,” Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts James Birge said in a statement. The colleges will also continue to mandate face masks and COVID testing, and offer online and hybrid options for students.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Boston University student newspaper editorial argues 'outright abolishing' campus police might improve safety

A Boston University student newspaper editorial board is arguing that "outright abolishing" the campus police department might "improve student safety." In an editorial published on Wednesday by the Boston University student newspaper, The Daily Free Press, the editors said that their campus has a "safety issue," and one way to fix it could be defunding or "outright abolishing" the campus police and replacing it with other "new services."
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Covid#Tulane University#Cornell University#Princeton University#New York University#Omicron
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland education leaders encourage local school systems to remain in-person as COVID cases rise

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the state, Maryland State Department of Education officials announced Monday that they would only support a local school system’s transition to online learning “under the most exigent of circumstances.” Maryland education leaders addressed the rising cases around the state and country in a statement Monday, declaring that the department would support a ...
MARYLAND STATE
TheConversationCanada

Amid COVID-19 stressors, international students and their university communities should prioritize mental health supports

After experiencing weeks or months of excitement building up before you left your home for the thrill of a North American education, you might now be feeling vulnerable in a foreign country, especially with news of the new omicron variant. You may feel lonely and wondering what to do during this holiday as your friends are spending time with their families, a luxury you may not have due to complicated international travel restrictions. In addition, as some campus and university services have been restricted due to COVID-19 and many will be on holiday hours, you may face isolation which can evoke...
MENTAL HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

University professor fired after mixing up names of two Black students

NEW YORK CITY (TND) — The termination of a Fordham University professor reportedly stemmed from his repeated confusion over the names of two students who allegedly said they felt he was mixing up their names because they were Black. Former English department adjunct professor Dr. Christopher Trogan was terminated...
COLLEGES
Laredo Morning Times

A White teacher taught White students about White privilege. It cost him his job.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Matthew Hawn checked his phone to see if the wait was finally over. It had been five months since he was fired for teaching about White privilege at a high school in rural Tennessee. Two months since he had fought to regain his job at an emotional three-day hearing, becoming a symbol of the acrimonious debate over the way race, racism and history should be taught in America's schools.
EDUCATION
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning

BALTIMORE, MD—In response to several temporary school closures across the state, the Maryland State Department of Education on Monday released the following statement: Understanding the concerns regarding rapidly changing conditions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) continue to prioritize safe full-time, in-person instruction with minimal disruptions. There are proven evidence-based public … Continue reading "Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning" The post Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

(AP) — Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more […]
HEALTH

