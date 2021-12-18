ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and The American Dream

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to two leaders of...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

Bitcoin ETFs in Europe & Canada Remain Popular Even With US ETFs Widely Available

Interest from investors in bitcoin (BTC)-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the closely related exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed in Canada and Switzerland has remained high, despite bitcoin futures-backed ETFs now being available in the US, trading data compiled by Cryptonews.com shows. In the North American market, the first bitcoin ETF to...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Using Fiat Debt For Bitcoin Stacking

Dylan Leclair of Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management joins podcaster and Bitcoin educator Stephan Livera to talk about the fiat debt system, as well as why and how some people use the system against itself. The episode premiered on December 3, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is the Key to Financial Freedom - Mark Moss

Nationally syndicated iHeartRadio host and founder of Market Disruptors, Mark Moss, joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to discuss the convergence of cultural, technological, and financial cycles and what it all means for the future of crypto. Recorded on October 7, 2021.
MARKETS
Peter Mccormack
cryptonews.com

Is Bitcoin the Monetary Fix We Need?

Yaron Brook, chairman of the Board of the Ayn Rand Institute, and Robert Breedlove, founder of the "What is Money?" podcast discuss the benefits and drawbacks of adopting a currency with an unelastic supply like Bitcoin. Moderated by Real Vision's Senior Editor Ash Bennington on October 19, 2021.
MARKETS
dmagazine.com

Does Michael Milken’s ‘American Dream’ Really Exist in America?

A number of weeks ago, I expressed my misgivings in this space about the lineup for this year’s Dallas Citizens Council luncheon. The Bush Center’s Ken Hersh was to interview Mike Milken on the topic of “how we may all work together to define a more equitable future for all.” I talked to the DCC’s CEO, Kelvin Walker, and its chairman, Rob Walters, who said to me, “[E]quity is in the eye of the beholder, right? And I don’t know exactly what you mean by it. I know what I mean by it. But this program is not about everybody’s equity, right?”
DALLAS, TX
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Understanding Mempool

In this video, Simon of Mempool Space shows how to understand and interact with Bitcoin Mempool. Recorded on October 14, 2021.
MARKETS
#The American Dream#United States
cryptonews.com

Why Bitcoin Matters for Human Rights - Dread

Dread, Founder of Onelovebtc.com, explains why Bitcoin matters for human rights. He goes into his personal story, and how Bitcoin can be a tool of liberation. Recorded at the Olso Freedom Forum 2021 on October 4, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) w/ Dan Held

Dan Held, Head of Growth at Kraken, and Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, have a conversation around the most common Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) in the Bitcoin community. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin & Markets in 2022 w/ Preston Pysh & Andy Edstrom

On this episode of Swan Signal Live, Brady Swenson, Head of Education at Swan Bitcoin is joined by Preston Pysh, Host of the Investors Podcast Network and Andy Edstrom, CFA, CFP, Head of Swan Advisor Services and the Author of "Why Buy Bitcoin." They look back on an exciting year for bitcoin and discuss what we are most excited about going into 2022.
MARKETS
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Podcast
Fox News

China trade deal strangled American dream: Rubio

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the monumental bipartisan U.S.-China trade agreement enacted over 20 years ago set the stage for today’s economic pitfalls. The China Relations Act of 2000 allowed China to become a permanent member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and opened China’s market...
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

I came here legally when I was 2. Immigration backlogs are denying me the American dream

Quality Journalism for Critical Times This month, I’m submitting my undergraduate application to the honors college at Arizona State University. That’s where I hope to study political science and eventually become a constitutional lawyer. But instead of dreaming about my future, I couldn’t be more stressed out. In a few short years, I’ll be forced to leave Phoenix, where I’ve […] The post I came here legally when I was 2. Immigration backlogs are denying me the American dream appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Terra & Bitcoin – American Wrap 20 December

Cardano price positions itself for a steep correction as ADA bulls disappear. Cardano price has set up four lower highs and four equal lows since December 7. Connecting these swing points using trend lines reveals a descending triangle setup in play. This technical formation forecasts a 17% downswing, obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at $1.20.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin's Activist History - Nic Carter

Nic Carter, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures and Co-founder and Chairman of Coin Metrics, gives a presentation on Bitcoin's activist history. He dives into the Cypherpunk movement, early battles over encryption, and predecessors of Bitcoin. Hosted by Guy Swann. Filmed on October 3, 2021, at the Olso Freedom Forum...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Asian Sellers Weighing on Bitcoin Price, But Possibly Not for Much Longer

The bitcoin (BTC) price on average moves markedly lower during Asian business hours than it does during the European and US business hours, indicating that significant selling pressure is coming from Asian investors, new data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode suggests. The data, which was first shared on Twitter by...
MARKETS

