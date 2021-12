Forspoken, a game whose name I will never pronounce correctly but was once known as Project Athia, finally has a concrete release date. Announced tonight at The Game Awards, Square Enix's big action RPG adventure will be hitting PC on May 24th 2022. I guess that technically still counts as 'spring' and therefore doesn't constitute a delay on its previous launch window, but it sure is a lot closer to summer than I was expecting. In any case, there's a shiny new trailer with some very hammy villains to enjoy at the same time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO