Reader has doubts about the vaccines

Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine using “killed” virus, began his work in 1947 with funding from the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. In 1954, national testing began on over one million children, ages 6-9. On April 12, 1955, the results were announced; the vaccine was safe and effective. Many of us lived through that period when polio lurked around every corner. Many had family members and close friends stricken with the polio virus. Jonas Salk was the “hero of the day.” But did you know that Salk never patented the vaccine. He never earned any money from his discovery, preferring it to be “distributed as widely as possible.” Sadly, that kind of altruism is foreign to today’s vaccine developers. Money trumps all. For that matter, it is foreign to much of today’s “1%.” Is the proverb true?

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO