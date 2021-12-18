ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader has doubts about the vaccines

 5 days ago

As I read the headline, “The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over concerns of China’s alleged human rights abuses.” I couldn’t stop thinking about the hypocrisy ingrained in this headline. Stopping people from going on vacation, to...

Tulsa World

Editorial: Oklahoma AG comments are irresponsible for sowing doubt about vaccine science

Attorney General John O'Connor's statements questioning the science behind COVID vaccines are irresponsible and damaging to public health. O'Connor has launched five lawsuits against the federal government to stop various vaccine mandates including for Oklahoma National Guard members. Those arguments have been framed as preservation of individual choice. That is...
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Topeka-area readers have a lot of say about COVID-19 vaccinations and Republicans

COVID-19 is surging in Kansas, and new variants are on the sidelines eager to get into the game. Vaccination remains the only medically and scientifically accepted way to reduce or prevent serious illness, long-term disabling aftereffects and deaths from the virus. Yet, Kansas has a new law that’ll do far more to discourage than to encourage getting vaccinated.
Brainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: It’s about the money

Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine using “killed” virus, began his work in 1947 with funding from the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. In 1954, national testing began on over one million children, ages 6-9. On April 12, 1955, the results were announced; the vaccine was safe and effective. Many of us lived through that period when polio lurked around every corner. Many had family members and close friends stricken with the polio virus. Jonas Salk was the “hero of the day.” But did you know that Salk never patented the vaccine. He never earned any money from his discovery, preferring it to be “distributed as widely as possible.” Sadly, that kind of altruism is foreign to today’s vaccine developers. Money trumps all. For that matter, it is foreign to much of today’s “1%.” Is the proverb true?
Journal Record

Some churches push vaccines as others sow doubt, misinformation

EDMOND – Paul Blair says he doesn’t have a stance on whether his congregation should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. But when Blair, a former Oklahoma State and Chicago Bears offensive lineman and two-time unsuccessful Republican legislative candidate, stands in the pulpit on Sunday mornings, he leans into what he really thinks about the virus that has killed 14,000 Oklahomans and 750,000 Americans.
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
MedicalXpress

Only five percent of religious Americans report hearing solely anti-COVID-19 vaccine messaging from faith communities

In the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, many question where faith communities stand. A critical number of religious leaders rallying against vaccination often dominate the narrative, while other voices receive less attention. A new study by University of Notre Dame sociologist Kraig Beyerlein found that the relationship between religion...
MilitaryTimes

One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal. “A...
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
