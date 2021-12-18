ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Wreaths Across America

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Due to inclement weather, the event has...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

fox4now.com

PenFed - Wreaths Across America

As the holiday season approaches and the year is ending, we honor and celebrate those who have bravely served our country. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,000 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This is the first Wreaths Across America Day that the United States has not been at war. As part of an annual tradition, Wreaths Across America will conduct a week long escort from Maine, where the wreaths are assembled, to the laying of the wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, stopping along the route to highlight stories of resilience, hope, and inspiration.
FESTIVAL
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida – Wreaths Across America Day

Valley Por Vida – Wreaths Across America Day
POLITICS
suindependent.com

Wreaths Across America set to honor military veterans

Wreaths Across America set to honor military veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony, Dec. 18 at Tonaquint Cemetery. ST. GEORGE— To honor those who have served our country and educate others on the meaning of our military members’ sacrifices, the Color Country Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery (1777 S. Dixie Drive) in St. George.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Wreaths Across America seeks volunteers

“Live up to their legacy,” is this year's theme of Wreaths Across America, and the local organization is encouraging others to join in the cause this year. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, wreath-laying ceremonies are held at the Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
RIDGECREST, CA
WKRG News 5

Wreaths Across America events in Pensacola, Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people from around our region will be paying their respects to veterans who’ve passed away. There will be ceremonies in Pensacola and Mobile in conjunction with Wreaths Across America Saturday. According to a news release “The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each […]
PENSACOLA, FL

