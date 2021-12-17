ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Defining the REAL Cost and the REAL Deal in Purchasing Property: A Comparison Between North America and Latin America

stockinvestor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefining the real cost and real deal in purchasing property is a challenge that I see frequently as the head of a real estate development company in Latin America. I hear something like the following a lot, “I can buy a condo in Florida for less than what you are selling...

www.stockinvestor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Oracle working to double client numbers in Latin America

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp will look to double its clients in Latin America and increase profits in 2022, a company executive told Reuters, adding that hitting these goals will depend on cultivating the right talent. Oracle has some 7,000 clients across Latin America. It plans...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Chubb bolsters leadership in its North America commercial property and casualty businesses

Chubb said Thursday it is bolstering its leadership in its North America commercial property and casualty businesses with two new appointments, strengthening its primary and excess casualty and multinational field organizations as well as key industry practices. Effective immediately, Seth Gillston, Chubb’s current Private Equity and Real Estate & Hospitality...
BUSINESS
plasticstoday.com

Ascend to Expand Compound Production to Latin America

Ascend Performance Materials has announced plans to purchase a compounding facility in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico, growing its global footprint and expanding production capacity for high-performance engineered materials. The purchase agreement includes the assets of DM Color Mexicana, a joint venture between Japanese compounder Dainichiseika and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Brewbound.com

DispatchTrack Acquires Beetrack and Expands Operations in Latin America

CAMPBELL, California – DispatchTrack, a global last mile logistics software-as-a-service leader that powers positive, predictable, and visible experiences for shippers, drivers, and recipients, announced the purchase of Beetrack, the Latin American leader in logistics software. The acquisition will expand DispatchTrack’s global footprint with the addition of more than 850 customers across 20 countries in Latin America including Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#North America#Property Taxes#Real Estate Development#Hoa
Money

The Most Popular Places to Look for Homes to Buy in 2021, According to Zillow

New data from real estate giant Zillow reveals the most popular places to browse and buy homes during this year's incredibly hot market. South Lake Tahoe, California, took the top slot, and it’s easy to see why. The city boasts ample access to outdoor activities and proximity to larger cities in California and Nevada — making it the perfect weekend escape. It’s about an hour from Reno and a two-hour drive to Sacramento (and its suburb of Rocklin, California, ranked on Money’s 2021 Best Place to Live list).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
97.1 FM Talk

Pay attention to Latin America

Jim Carafano is a leading expert in national security and foreign policy challenges at the Heritage Foundation. Carafano tells the Annie Frey Show audience to turn their attention to Latin America.
POLITICS
euromonitor.com

Middle Class Reset in Latin America

Latin American economies shrunk by more than 8% on average in 2020. This reality fosters the concept of frugal innovation, given the inadequate fiscal and monetary stimulus in the region. Consumers will continue to be price sensitive and receptive to affordable products that answer their needs. Innovation, social networks, business models and flexible payments methods will be key actions that must be taken to engage with this targeted consumer.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
soundsandcolours.com

Tips for Travelling to Latin America

Travelling is one of the best things that anyone can do with their spare time. Being able to experience different landscapes and cultures can lead to great benefits for your personal life. You could really be surprised with just how much travelling can teach you about yourself, as well as other cultures and places. This is why no matter your age or interests, everyone should try to do as much travelling as possible.
LIFESTYLE
industryglobalnews24.com

Left-wing Forces Regaining Support in Latin America

As hunger and poverty rises in Latin America due to the pandemic, analysts observe that the political left party is resurging. Honduras was the only country left in Latin America with a right-wing government. The country voted them out and elected Xiomara Castro as its first female President. Castro promised her country that she would bring them out of the abyss of dictatorship and corruption.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Chile’s election will define its national identity and political struggles all over Latin America

Michael Albertus is an associate professor of political science at the University of Chicago and co-author of “Authoritarianism and the Elite Origins of Democracy.”. Chile’s presidential runoff election on Dec. 19 is the country’s most important election since its return to democracy in 1990. The bruising campaign has polarized the country and cemented a new identity politics. Mimicking trends in other Latin American countries and the United States, the struggle over national identity and what it means to be Chilean now overshadows traditional bread-and-butter issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Why Inflation Is Scaring Latin America If Not the Fed

The U.S. Federal Reserve, like many other central banks, sees inflation from the reopening of economies disrupted by the pandemic to be “transitory,” and it’s not expected to raise interest rates until at least next year. Latin America’s policy makers, by contrast, are rushing to reverse ultra-low borrowing costs. Since late June, central banks in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay and even Paraguay followed the early move by Brazil and increased rates. Latin America was perhaps hit harder than any other region by Covid-19 and is experiencing a quick economic rebound that puts pressure on prices. Other reasons for the difference, though, may have to do with the continent’s high levels of inequality, informality and political instability -- together with a history of inflationary bouts deeply etched into the collective economic memory.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy