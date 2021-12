The 114-year-old Captain Whidbey Inn enters its newest era as a cozy destination; the hotel’s wood-beam construction has kept it as hardy as an old deckhand for a century. The lodge itself had settled into the damp Whidbey Island soil outside Coupeville like a happy toad, its ceilings so low that the interior feels more like a ship at sea. A trio of young hoteliers purchased the inn in 2018, using Seattle designs from Filson (fishnet light fixtures!) and Glasswing to enliven the aged cabins. The dining room makes for a worthy day trip, even if an overnight isn't in the books.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO