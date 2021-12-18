ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internship program accepting applicants

WHEELING — After a COVID-driven hiatus, the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley has announced applications are being accepted for its Community Leader Internship Program. The program is a youth retention and community leadership initiative of the foundation that was established in 2013. Designed for college students, CLIP...

Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Foundation For The Carolinas accepts scholarship applications

Foundation For The Carolinas is now accepting applications for 2022 scholarships. Applications are available at www.fftc.org/scholarships. The Foundation manages more than 150 scholarship programs, offering a variety of annual scholarships that are established by gifts made by generous families and individuals, corporations and nonprofit organizations to provide educational opportunities for deserving students. In 2021, FFTC awarded more than $2.6 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 students.
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry Chamber of Commerce accepting scholarship applications

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation has announced the 2022 Scholarship for Young Women, which will award two Henry County high school students with scholarships of $500 each. This is the fourth year that the foundation has awarded the Scholarship for Young Women. Applications for...
gotowncrier.com

CAFCI Accepting Student Assistance Applications

For 29 years, CAFCI has provided awards to deserving students to assist with their college expenses. Palm Beach County high school seniors interested in applying for the award can obtain the application at www.cafcipbc.org. The completed, signed application is due March 4, 2022. Requirements for the CAFCI award include a...
heraldstaronline.com

JVS programs getting updates

BLOOMINGDALE — Two programs at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are getting some relative updates in the coming year following discussions at the year-end board meeting. The JVS school board held its final session on Dec. 21, where officials noted that the health technologies program will procure a...
orchardparkbee.com

District accepting applications for UPK

The Orchard Park School District recently announced the availability of applications for universal pre-kindergarten during the 2022-23 school year. To participate, children must reside in the district’s attendance area and be 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2022, meaning their birth date must fall between Dec. 2, 2017 and Dec. 1, 2018. Applications are available online at www.opschools.org/upk and due […]
UPMATTERS

Superior Health Foundation accepting grant applications for spring

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation is now accepting grant applications for the spring 2022 funding cycle. Over $175,000 in grants are available. Eligibility information and the online application are available on the SHF website. Applications will be accepted until January 17. The grants committee will review the applications and make recommendations at the March Board of Directors meeting.
orange.nc.us

State HOPE rental assistance program accepting applications through Dec. 17, EHA available ongoing

The State Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program (HOPE) application process closes at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. HOPE provides rent and utility assistance to low-income renters that are experiencing financial hardship due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. The program helps prevent evictions and utility disconnections to promote housing stability during the ongoing pandemic.
smcorridornews.com

Preservation Texas accepting applications for Rural African-American Heritage Grants Program

Preservation Texas has announced that Preliminary Applications are being accepted for their new Texas Rural African-American Heritage Grants Program. The program will provide matching grants of up to $75,000 to support the stabilization, preservation, restoration, or rehabilitation of at least ten rural African-American historic buildings in Texas that had institutional or commercial uses.
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Sister City Commission accepting grant applications

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is now accepting grant applications for its 2022 Sister Cities Grants Program. The Commission invites Charlottesville nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses, and individuals to apply for project funding up to $4,000. Grants are available to projects that...
CBS LA

CSU System To Require Boosters For All Students, Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California State University system announced Wednesday that all students and staff will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in order to attend in-person classes. An instructor gives a tour of the campus to transfer students in their first semester at CSU Northridge. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The booster requirement will take effect on Feb. 28 or six months after a person has received their second dose, whichever is later. However, the CSU system left the door open for individual schools to issue earlier compliance dates. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against...
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning

BALTIMORE, MD—In response to several temporary school closures across the state, the Maryland State Department of Education on Monday released the following statement: Understanding the concerns regarding rapidly changing conditions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) continue to prioritize safe full-time, in-person instruction with minimal disruptions. There are proven evidence-based public … Continue reading "Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning" The post Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
cwbradio.com

U.S. Ag Department Accepting Applications for Dairy Margin Coverage Program on December 13th

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin accepting applications for the Dairy Margin Coverage program on December 13, which will also include supplemental production enrollment. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, USDA Under Secretary Robert Bonnie made the announcement on Wednesday, saying DMC is a critical safety-net...
Richmond.com

Chesterfield County rent relief program running out of money, no longer accepting new applications

Chesterfield County’s rent relief program will not accept any new applications from families facing eviction unless the county receives additional federal funding. The county received $18.8 million from the federal government to help families who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pending applications submitted through its nonprofit partner, Area Congregations Together in Service , will exhaust the remainder of that sum, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UC Students May Begin January With Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant. UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.” Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction. “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said. The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students. Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
