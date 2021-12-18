ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego St. tops Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 63-53

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Trey Pulliam registered 15 points as...

Moore, Daniels lead No. 23 Villanova past No. 18 Xavier

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Caleb Daniels added 16 points to lead No. 23 Villanova to a 71-58 victory over No. 18 Xavier. Collin Gillespie and Eric Dixon each had 15 points for the Wildcats (8-4, 1-1 Big East), who bounced back from consecutive blowout losses. Dwon Odom scored 13 points and Nate Johnson had 12 for Xavier (11-2, 1-1), which had won seven in a row.
Ramapo defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys basketball recap

The duo of Nathaniel Burellson (20) and Peyton Seals (17) combined for 37 points as Ramapo defeated St. Mary (Ruth.) 62-51 in Mahwah. Wyatt Ellington-Manner also had a solid game for Ramapo (2-0) as he finished with 12 points. St. Mary (Ruth.) (1-1) had three players tally double figures as...
Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
Allen attains WAC Player of the Week acclaim for NMSU

DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
Keegan Murray Named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
Wilson carries South Dakota State over Oral Roberts 82-76

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State extended its home win streak to seven games, defeating Oral Roberts 82-76. Baylor Scheierman added 20 points for for South Dakota State (11-4, 2-0 Summit League). Zeke Mayo had 13 points. Max Abmas had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1). Kareem Thompson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Trey Phipps had 10 points. DeShang Weaver, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11.0 points per game, was held to five points. He made 1 of 5 from beyond the arc.
