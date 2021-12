It could have been listed as documentary of the year, but this remarkable Mexican feature takes genre distinctions down to the station and gives them a thorough interrogation. The latest from Ruizpalacios (Gueros, Museo) is the story of Mexico City cops Teresa and Montoya — partners on the beat and in life. The film explores every corner of their existence, recreated in a vivid, almost glamorous crime-genre style with hints of Scorsese, Lumet and Errol Morris’s The Thin Blue Line. Then performers Monica Del Carmen and Raul Briones step out of their uniforms, their video diaries showing how these professional actors trained to play the real-life police duo. Deconstructing our preconceptions — both about Mexican law and about genre — this is a dazzling hybrid work from a daring and stylish filmmaker.

