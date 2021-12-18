ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win a Limited Edition Top Trumps Bundle

digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Trumps, the beloved card game, brings to you a range of our hottest Limited Edition titles to be won. We have a pack for everyone in this bundle,...

comps.digitalspy.com

Cult of Mac

Limited-edition Mac app bundle is only $18 for a little bit longer

Tired of staring at the same old Mac apps? Spice things up a bit with The Complete Limited Edition Mac Bundle, and get ready to geek out over these life-changing productivity and creativity apps. For less than $18, it gives you 12 Mac apps that would cost more than $1,000...
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Giveaway: Win one of five Lastar Lamp bundles (US)

Good lighting doesn't just brighten up your home — it can boost your mood and productivity, as well! To help you give your home a lighting revamp, our new friends at Lastar are giving away five lamp bundles to our readers. Each bundle includes one Lastar Light Therapy Lamp, one Lastar Touch Control Desk Lamp, and one Lastar Floor Lamp, valued together at $92.
SHOPPING
WWD

Gucci Collaborates With Wallet for Limited-edition ‘Pochette’

Click here to read the full article. WHAT’S IN YOUR WALLET: As a grand finale to the end of its 10-issue publishing run, Wallet magazine and Gucci have teamed up to release a limited-edition collectible mega Wallet. Created by Elise By Olsen, Wallet dissected fashion industry issues including technology, casting, criticism and archives with each edition. The compact publication was meant to be a finite series. Now Wallet fans and new readers can peruse its fine print through the Gucci collaborative box. There, they will find interviews with Comme des Garçons’ chief executive officer Adrian Joffe, fashion designers Hussein Chalayan and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
gamefreaks365.com

Rising Hell is getting a limited physical edition

Strictly Limited Games is bringing us a physical edition of Rising Hell. Rising Hell is Tahoe Games’ gorgeously pixelated 2D action rogue-lite. It will receive a tiny batch of limited edition PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch physical copies. Strictly Limited Games made the announcement today in collaboration with Chorus Worldwide Games and Toge Productions.
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

Xbox Halo Series celebrates 20yrs with an infinite limited edition bundle

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. The Xbox Halo series is celebrating 20 years in the industry, to commemorate the...
NFL
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Disney Item Has Arrived Online

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary is well underway and will continue for several more months. We’ve seen a whole bunch of merchandise released as part of the 50th, including...
SHOPPING
Nintendo Enthusiast

.hack//G.U. Last Recode Begins Edition Bundle revealed for NA

Earlier this month, Bandai Namco announced that .hack//G.U. Last Recode is coming to Nintendo Switch globally in March, but now it has revealed it is going one step further. On the same March 11, 2022 release date, .hack//G.U. Last Recode Begins Edition Bundle will be released in North America, being a special physical edition containing a manga / art booklet and a soundtrack. .hack//G.U. Last Recode Begins Edition Bundle is available to preorder exclusively at the Bandai Namco Entertainment America Store for $59.99.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

NZXT Cyberpunk 2077 PC case boasts a bold, limited-edition design

NZXT has announced its next CRFT case and it’s themed around Cyberpunk 2077. While other themed crossover products opt for a more subtle approach, the NZXT Cyberpunk 2077 PC case is bold with its underlying Arasaka-inspired design that has been covered by kitsch graffiti. Like other NZXT CRFT cases, this limited-edition design comes with a premium price tag.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

PANGAIA Partners With Es Devlin for a Limited-Edition Capsule

PANGAIA has teamed up with artist and stage designer Es Devlin for a limited-edition capsule collection. Featuring a hoodie, track pants, t-shirt and shorts, the collaborative capsule is crafted in Devlin’s signature orange color, which has enhanced the set designs of Kanye West, The Weeknd and more. The energizing color serves as a reminder for Devlin to always take action.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

A Kind of Guise Serves up Limited Edition Holiday Wardrobe

Munich-based imprint A Kind of Guise is releasing a limited-edition Holiday Drop. The German label — which ended Fall/Winter 2021 by releasing a stunning Georgia editorial — has crafted this latest capsule in anticipation for the festive season to provide inspiration for an elegant yet cozy holiday wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thatshelf.com

CONTEST: Win a NO TIME TO DIE Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Premium Gift Set!

Secret agent 007’s famous Aston Martin DB5 is a truly one of a kind car filled to the brim with gadgets, weapons, and more, but would it surprise you to learn that the crew behind James Bond’s latest outing No Time to Die actually had 10 DB5’s on hand to perform all of the incredible stunts and action sequences in the movie?
MOVIES
kfrxfm.com

The Weeknd Teams With Billboard For Limited Edition NFT Collection

The Weeknd is celebrating “Blinding Lights” going number one on Billboard’s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart with a seven-piece animated NFT collection. The NFTs went up for auction on Monday (December 20) and feature four designs. A one-of-one NFT featuring The Weeknd’s November 2021 Billboard cover.
LIFESTYLE
Financial Times

Five limited-edition champagnes for Santa’s stocking

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. There’s a bit of a musical theme to this year’s fizzy Christmas gifts. Veuve Clicquot has gone retro, packaging up its Brut NV in a box shaped like a cassette tape that can be personalised with a message (it’s also 100 per cent recyclable); Krug has collaborated with Belgian musician and “3D” composer Ozark Henry on an immersive audio experience that will tell you the story of Krug’s Grande Cuvée 169ème Edition while you sip it; while Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga, straining every sinew of “their shared belief in absolute creative freedom”, bring us a 2006 rosé and 2010 blanc. And for lovers of the visual arts, there’s David Shrigley characteristically deadpanning it on two paper “second skin” cases for Ruinart: choose between “You can judge the bottle by the label” and “Each bottle is the same. Each bottle is different” – the wrappers are recyclable, but maybe don’t just toss them in the bin...
DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

Enter To Win A HUGE ‘Star Wars’ Bundle!

If you’ve been wanting to win some free Disney items, you need to be following the D23 Season of Magic Sweepstakes!. Each day until December 23rd, D23 has been offering up brand new goodies to some lucky members — we’ve seen some pretty cool prizes, too: a Pixar movie bundle, some sweet Disney+ merchandise, a Disney Corkcicle bundle, a Nightmare Before Christmas prize pack, and more! But today’s giveaway is for you Star Wars fans!
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
The Big Lead

'Wheel of Fortune' Rocked By Controversy

Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy as a contestant lost the bonus round on a technicality, missing out on a brand new Audi in the process. Many fans are upset by the decision while others side with the show. The TBL Slack channel was among the places where people disagreed. Below are arguments for and against the show's decision.
