Pretty much every one loves the holidays; the friendly spirit; family get togethers, receiving presents, the big dinner, holiday music, vacation days and the memories. However there is one aspect of the season that most everyone faces and dreads: What kind of a present do we give to a few of our relations and friends? They have been good to us, given our family presents at weddings, confirmations, baptisms and the like. We think and think and ponder and ponder but the answers are still up in the air and all of a sudden Christmas is past. Now what do we do?

