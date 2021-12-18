ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Christmas brings illumination

By Sister Joel Gubler, O.P. "Breath of Ecology"
Hammond Daily Star
 5 days ago

Practically every Christmas scene portrays a bright star in the sky over the manger in Bethlehem, and many portray three wise men, miles away, following that new star in search of a royal event. Throughout the...

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
KRQE News 13

Christmas display bringing the neighborhood together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re out looking at Christmas lights, there’s one home you’ll want to drive by. A display attracts visitors from all over the state and neighbors come together to make it happen. “It started in California. I never did this before. I did the average. When I went out on the street […]
NewsTimes

No money for Christmas presents? These gifts also bring happiness

We have corrupted the meaning of Christmas. We turn a tradition that invites reflection and personal renewal into a circus of expense and materialism, which, far from bringing us peace and happiness, generates stress, anxiety and a lot of debt. With the Good End in Mexico and Black Friday in the United States, the time of year officially started when we literally go out to buy happiness, or in other words, Christmas gifts.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
whopam.com

Hopkinsville Christmas parade brings holiday cheer to downtown

The Hopkinsville Christmas Parade went on as planned Saturday night, bringing some much needed Christmas cheer to the community. People lined the streets to catch candy, watch the floats and wish each other a Merry Christmas, with Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman saying it was great to have the parade back after being canceled prior due to the pandemic, though their thoughts and hearts were with neighboring communities that were impacted by tornadoes Friday night.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
swark.today

2021 Prescott Christmas Parade Brings Joy to the Community

Prescott was full of Christmas spirit tonight at the floats and participants of the 2021 Prescott Christmas Parade traveled through town spreading some holiday happiness. Children were delighted to receive the sweets and prizes that were tossed out from the many churches, schools, businesses, and other organizations that participated in the parade. Law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical services also joined in the fun. Even more exciting was the appearance of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Poppy the Troll, and, of course, Santa! The Junior Auxiliary of Nevada County added to the festivities by passing out treats on the Nevada County Courthouse lawn. Many smiling faces could be seen as families enjoyed the lights, music, candy, and fun during this joyful community celebration.
PRESCOTT, AR
Mysuncoast.com

Real-life ‘gingerbread house’ brings Christmas cheer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) - Spreading Christmas cheer in a Utah neighborhood: That was the goal for a woman who turned her home into a “gingerbread house.”. Giant gumdrops, peppermint swirls, candy canes, a fudge-striped cookie, even a gingerbread man adorn the home of Virginia Hoffman. “It’s all...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Illuminating#Illumination#Regal#Roman#Christians
scotscoop.com

Opinion: Christmas decorations can bring sizable costs

One of the shining stars of the holiday season is the Christmas lights. From lighting up Christmas trees to dangling hundreds of twinkling lights along every roof, holiday decorations make the season much more festive and magical. In fact, in America alone, 150 million sets of lights are sold each...
NASA
thecantoncitizen.com

Holiday Illumination

A large crowd turned out to pay tribute to loved ones as part of Knollwood Memorial Park’s annual holiday illumination event held Saturday evening, December 11. Over 1,000 luminary bags, many of them personalized, lined the main drive into the cemetery in memory of family members and friends buried at Knollwood. The event also featured a performance by members of the Canton High School Tri-M Music Honor Society and culminated with Knollwood’s annual Christmas tree lighting.
CANTON, MA
Hammond Daily Star

Kambree Hamal

Kambree Hamel is a third-grade student in Mrs. Dawn Anderson’s religion class at Holy Ghost Catholic School. She and her classmates created their own Advent wreaths to display in their homes during Advent season. Her wreath depicts four lighted candles with the words Hope, Peace, Joy and Love, which...
HAMMOND, LA
Hammond Daily Star

Politics, alcohol can ruin family Christmas

If Hollywood holiday blockbusters, like “Home Alone,” “Elf” or “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” are anything to go by, the festive season of family feuds is upon us!. On a serious note, the holidays can be a difficult time to come together in high...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Morning Sun

Christmas Outreach brings community out for 2021 season

Christmas Outreach of Isabella County provides for the community for the 2021 holiday season. Previously in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization did a drive-thru style distribution during the planned shopping days. This year Christmas Outreach returned to in-person shopping and the shopping days occurred on Dec. 9, 10, and 11.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Hammond Daily Star

Christmas story: The birth of Jesus Christ

Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit. And her husband Joseph, being a just man and unwilling to put her to shame,...
RELIGION
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Hometown Christmas Celebration Brings Smiles to Fairfield

There was dancing in the streets of Fairfield when Santa Claus came to town on Saturday, December 4, 2021 riding atop a big, red fire truck. The annual celebration on the Freestone County Courthouse Square included a holiday parade, arts & crafts, live nativity drama and petting zoo, and tree lighting at dark.
FAIRFIELD, TX
BYU Newsnet

Adventsingen brings Christmas cheer to the community

Members of the community gathered together Dec. 12 to celebrate the Christmas season by participating in the 46th annual Adventsingen put on by BYU’s German and Russian departments. Adventsingen is a German program that focuses on the birth of Christ and celebrates the coming of the Christmas season. The...
CELEBRATIONS
Hammond Daily Star

Apples, oranges at Christmas time

Overheard a recent visitor to The Daily Star office say somewhat sarcastically she thought the pandemic was supposed to end with the election. What does that even mean? It means people thought the pandemic was a hoax perpetrated for political purposes and that’s why they did not get vaccinated.
HAMMOND, LA
Aspen Daily News

Webb, and the human quest for illumination

This Friday is Christmas Eve, the day before modern Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus, the light of the world as he himself tells us in the Gospel of John. This year, it’s also the currently planned date for the launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, an event portending for the first time the delivery of the universe’s most ancient light to the human eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy