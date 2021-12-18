ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Politics, alcohol can ruin family Christmas

Hammond Daily Star
 5 days ago

If Hollywood holiday blockbusters, like “Home Alone,” “Elf” or “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” are anything to go by, the festive season of family feuds is upon us!. On a serious note, the holidays can be a difficult time to come together in...

www.hammondstar.com

The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wfxb.com

Italian Bishop Ruins Christmas After Telling Kids Santa Isn’t Real

A bishop in Italy has officially ruined Christmas after telling a bunch of children that Santa isn’t real. He was giving a sermon on the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas. But then he took things too far when he told all those in attendance that Santa wasn’t real and his famous red costume was a capitalist ploy created by the Coca-Cola company for publicity!
RELIGION
KTUL

Politics intrude on Hominy Christmas parade

HOMINY, Okla. (KTUL) — Main street in Hominy, decked out for the big upcoming Christmas parade. But not all the decorations are garnering adoration. "It's just sad, it's so sad," said Nora Passmore, none too happy that one of the things kids will see along the parade route is the phrase 'Let's go Brandon', synonymous for an insult directed at Joe Biden which includes a four letter word.
HOMINY, OK
NBC Connecticut

‘Not Even COVID Can Ruin the Christmas Spirit': Meet One of Santa's Helpers

Christmas is a special time of year that’s full of magic. Part of that magic is a visit with Santa Claus or one of his helpers. This year might look a little different. “There’s a really different Christmas spirit you feel this year because we’re all seeing each other again and we lost something that we took for granted maybe and now we’re getting it back and it’s an amazing feeling,” Rep. Bill Buckbee of New Milford said.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Telegraph

Covid has ruined Christmas, but not in the way that you think

The pressure mounts as we inch towards the Big Day. It’s worse this year than it was last, and then it was pretty bad. But Christmas Day is always pretty bad if you ask me, the enforced jollity of it all. The endless repetition of everything you are meant to do. Every. Single. Year. Now, I am not here to stop anyone else’s enjoyment. You are either a Christmas person or you are not and, in my experience, nothing can turn you from one into the other though, Lord knows, people endlessly try.
FESTIVAL
Hammond Daily Star

Christmas brings illumination

Practically every Christmas scene portrays a bright star in the sky over the manger in Bethlehem, and many portray three wise men, miles away, following that new star in search of a royal event. Throughout the centuries there have been many scientific explanations of this bright light that appeared in...
RELIGION
Hammond Daily Star

Apples, oranges at Christmas time

Overheard a recent visitor to The Daily Star office say somewhat sarcastically she thought the pandemic was supposed to end with the election. What does that even mean? It means people thought the pandemic was a hoax perpetrated for political purposes and that’s why they did not get vaccinated.
HAMMOND, LA
FUN 107

We Asked You to Ruin Christmas in Five Words

With Christmas just days away, we were feeling like we were in a festive mood. Maddie rallied the troops and requested that we all wear ugly Christmas sweaters into the morning show today. We even posed in front of the office Christmas tree. Everyone was feeling the Christmas spirit –...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Ledger

'Forgotten victims': Families of incarcerated loved ones long for holiday cheer

In the Florida Department of Corrections 2021-2024 Strategic Plan, former department secretary Mark Inch referred to the families of the inmates as forgotten victims. “Not a lot of people in my experience remember the significant impact," Inch said. "But I’m sure if you’ve ever worked visitation, I mean you can’t not see the impact of the criminal act and incarceration on that inmates’ family, especially on their kids.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Courier Journal

Dad was admitted to the hospital, mom went into labor and then Christmas magic happened| Opinion

An illness can make life uncomfortable. But combine an illness, a pregnancy, hospitalized parents, three children, a major holiday and possible family separation — well that's a disruption of some magnitude. But it can also present something wonderful.   Christmas was coming and we three children were excited. We knew that we were getting a new sibling (we didn’t know it was a sister until she arrived) because mom was very pregnant and due around Christmas. I was 7-and-a-half years...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WAFB

Some folks refuse to let COVID ruin their Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The omicron variant may be gaining ground with cases across the country, but after two years of a less-than-traditional Christmas, some folks are more than ready to bring it back to normal. That includes their older relatives. “It hasn’t quite changed our holiday plans yet....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Android Central

How to keep Alexa from ruining your Christmas surprises

Ordering from Amazon using one of the best Alexa speakers is a great way to knock plenty of items off your holiday to-do list. Alexa is a great tool to lean on, making it easy to share shopping lists with friends and family and even check on the status of an order, all by voice. But the high-tech nature of Alexa can also be a bit problematic during the holiday season, particularly when it comes to delivery notifications. For example, when Alexa announces a package was delivered, it can quickly turn a surprise gift into a ruined moment. Thankfully, it's super easy to avoid any mishaps with a few easy steps. Here's what you need to know.
CELL PHONES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL

