Politics, alcohol can ruin family Christmas

Ordering from Amazon using one of the best Alexa speakers is a great way to knock plenty of items off your holiday to-do list. Alexa is a great tool to lean on, making it easy to share shopping lists with friends and family and even check on the status of an order, all by voice. But the high-tech nature of Alexa can also be a bit problematic during the holiday season, particularly when it comes to delivery notifications. For example, when Alexa announces a package was delivered, it can quickly turn a surprise gift into a ruined moment. Thankfully, it's super easy to avoid any mishaps with a few easy steps. Here's what you need to know.
