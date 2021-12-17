How to Watch Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on the NHL pulling out of Beijing The NHL informed the NHLPA on Tuesday that it was retaining its right to withdraw from Olympic participation because there was a material disruption to the season, the person said. The NHLPA was not going to dispute the decision.An announcement was expected Wednesday.With 50...

