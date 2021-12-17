ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Matthew Beighle
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

The Capitals are 17-5-7 on the year with 41 total points entering Friday's game against the Jets. They currently sit tied with the Rangers for second place in the Eastern Conference. The Jets are 13-10-5 with 31 points on...

www.si.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
The Independent

AP source: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge

The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on the NHL pulling out of Beijing The NHL informed the NHLPA on Tuesday that it was retaining its right to withdraw from Olympic participation because there was a material disruption to the season, the person said. The NHLPA was not going to dispute the decision.An announcement was expected Wednesday.With 50...
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Sports Illustrated

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) face an NFC North matchup in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears (4-9). For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter. Odds for Vikings vs. Bears. Over/under insights. Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Nbc Sports Washington#Live Stream#Jets#Sharks#Watch Washington Capitals#Nbc Sports#915
WFLA

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

(AP) – A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers climbed out of their three-game slump on Monday. After going winless last week with three-straight losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, and the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers' Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed as the NBA feared they wouldn't have enough players to meet the league's eight-man minimum.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy