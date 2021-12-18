ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

Can you hear God singing?

Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would Christmas be without music? Didn’t angels sing the night Christ was born? (Luke 2:13-14) Well, it doesn’t say they sang. It says they were saying, “Glory to God in the highest . . .” but that sure sounds like singing to me. How...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
SOCIETY
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lewistown, PA
Society
City
Lewistown, PA
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedrich Nietzsche
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Beethoven
The Conversation U.S.

What partnership looks like in Mormon marriages is shifting – slowly

Discussions about women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS church or Mormon church, often revolve around one question: Will they ever be ordained? Latter-day Saint women may serve as leaders of women’s or children’s organizations, but power in the church remains firmly in the hands of men. In my research on Mormonism and gender, however, I’ve studied how women’s status and leadership have noticeably increased within Latter-day Saint families since the 1980s. This change is significant, given the importance of the family in the church’s teachings. Latter-day Saints believe that families continue to be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationCanada

From scribe to choir to being repurposed over generations, medieval Christian chant book fragments reveal stories

Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers. Our research collects images of these scattered and fragmented pages of chant and creates inventories of their contents,...
RELIGION
Desiring God

Can We Really Give God More or Less Glory?

We talk often on this podcast about how God gets “more glory” or “most glory” by various things. It’s in the Desiring God slogan, of course: “God is most glorified in us when we are most satisfied in him.” Thus, we can conclude that depression will not exist in heaven, because we can give God more glory without it (APJ 30). And God gets more glory in our struggle with sin than if we were made sinless immediately (APJ 33). And God gets more glory in the harmony of diversity — in male and female genders and in his abundance of ethnicities — than he would get if we were all the same (APJ 169 and 927). And Christ receives more glory in the atonement than he would have if he didn’t take up the cross (APJ 265). And Christ gets more glory by defeating Satan at the cross than he would have by taking out Satan at a distance, like as a sniper (APJ 408). And God gets more glory from our willing service than if he forced and coerced labor from us as “a tireless slave-labor force” (APJ 1432). On and on it goes.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Rock Music#Angels Sing#Walt Disney#Cinderella
Madison County Journal

GETTING THE MESSAGE/A work in us that only God can do

This time of year we are pointed to the birth of Christ. We can become so familiar with the story that we are not as moved by the wonder of it. These two passages in Isaiah can help with that. The first passage reminds us how terrible the bondage of sin is, the second how amazing the grace of God is.
RELIGION
Sentinel

Admit the truth, rather than cover it up

In our first article on Jehoshaphat, we mentioned some of the good things he did. In II Chronicles 20:32 it says, “And he walked in the way of his father Asa, and did not turn from it, doing what was right in the sight of the Lord.” This seems to be an overall assessment of the years he reigned. Jehoshaphat wasn’t perfect, he still made mistakes. We want to look at those mistakes and see how we can learn from them.
RELIGION
Tucson Weekly

Do you hear what I hear?

This town is full of talented musicians, even if COVID has made it challenging for them to find a spot to perform and limited the number of people who are willing to go out and see a show. Still, many of them have taken advantage of the downtime of record new albums. This week, managing editor Jeff Gardner rounds up 10 terrific albums across a range of genres that were released in 2021. If you’re still looking for a present for the music lover in your life, consider supporting a local artist and checking another box on your gift-giving list. Jeff does double duty this week. Besides sounding off on local music, he catches up to the UA astronomers who are working on the James E. Webb Space Telescope, which is set to launch next week. It’s another major milestone for the UA’s Lunar and Planetary Lab, which has been in the space biz from the birth of NASA. Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Alexandra Pere informs us that hospitals continue to fill up with COVID patients (so if you haven’t been vaccinated or gotten a booster, now’s the time); columnist Tom Danehy explains why Attorney General Mark Brnovich has disgraced himself so thoroughly that he no longer deserves your vote; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith fights off the holiday blues; Chow contributor Matt Russell gets a taste of some holiday cocktails downtown; music writer Matthew Singer catches up with The Jons ahead of their holiday show this weekend at downtown’s Rialto Theatre; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero fills you in on the various live acts you can catch this week; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott tells you about how one local dispensary is going solar (and the crazy amount of energy involved in cannabis farming nationwide); calendar editor Emily Dieckman is full of ways to celebrate the season; and there are more fun diversions scattered throughout the book for your reading pleasure. Jim Nintzel Executive Editor Hear Nintz talk about all things Tucson Weekly at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings during the world-famous Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
Sentinel

Put yourself in shoes of others before judging them

This time of year, it’s easy to get caught up in shopping, gifts, travel, planning a meal and all the other hustle and bustle of the holiday season. But for everyone experiencing stress, know that there are those feeling a different type of holiday stress — namely figuring out where to sleep or where their next meal will come from and when that’s going to be.
RELIGION
Petoskey News Review

Let’s go to Bethlehem

“Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened…” Luke 2:15 New International Version Thirty-one years ago, I went to Bethlehem. The visit was part of a seminarians’...
RELIGION
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy