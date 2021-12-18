Admit the truth, rather than cover it up

In our first article on Jehoshaphat, we mentioned some of the good things he did. In II Chronicles 20:32 it says, “And he walked in the way of his father Asa, and did not turn from it, doing what was right in the sight of the Lord.” This seems to be...
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
Ask a random woman if a man has ever made her question her safety just by talking to her, and chances are you're going to hear an immediate yes. Not all interactions with strangers lead to discomfort, of course, and sometimes it just comes down to basic gut instinct. There are also varying levels of discomfort when men talk to you as a woman, from "Oof, this is awkward" to "I feel creeped out right now" to "I wonder if this guy is a serial killer."
This time of year, it’s easy to get caught up in shopping, gifts, travel, planning a meal and all the other hustle and bustle of the holiday season. But for everyone experiencing stress, know that there are those feeling a different type of holiday stress — namely figuring out where to sleep or where their next meal will come from and when that’s going to be.
A commitment ceremony is comparable to a wedding but it is not legally binding. Throughout the ritual, two individuals express their passion for each other and promise to live the remainder of their lives jointly. Occasionally the ritual incorporates customs from weddings; other times partners get entirely imaginative with their ceremony and just talk directly to one another with no extravagances.
I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.
When an illustration of a Black fetus made rounds on Twitter recently, it shook everyone up. Simply because no one had ever seen a Black fetus in the womb of a Black pregnant person being represented in illustrations at hospitals, medical textbooks or pretty much anywhere else. It just made people sit up and realize the lack of diversity in medical illustrations. Chidiebere Ibe, a Black medical student at the Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine and a medical illustrator, was the one who came up with the illustration and posted it on Twitter. Seeing the illustration felt like a light bulb moment for many as they realized how it symbolized the medical racism in the healthcare system that has had devastating consequences for the African-American community.
The reason why so many of us are afraid of death is that we just don't understand it. We can't prepare for what we don't know and the unknown is scary that way. So we keep asking ourselves: “what happens to us after we die?”. While usually, we...
Meet Miriam Zinter: The Black woman who could pass for white with her fair skin, blonde, wavy hair and blue eyes. Zinter is usually faced with uncomfortable comments from white people who don't realize she's actually Black.
Editor's note: This story, in part, explores thoughts of suicide. If you are at risk, please stop here and contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for support at 1-800-273-8255.
In his new book, a contemporary Christian music artist blasts stigma he feels some church communities put on mental illness.
The year 2022 sounds like something out of a futuristic science fiction movie. It is hard to believe this is the year upon us, especially after all we have been through. The New Year is often a time to reflect and move forward in our lives. It feels like an opportunity to reset and make the changes we aspire for.
The images of prison, for a lot of us, are ones from movies and books. Life in prison is quite different in real life and many prisoners and loved ones of prisoners opened up about life in prison in a Reddit thread. The eye-opening thread sheds light on many things including the food, having access to amenities including the internet, among other things. The life of prisoners varied in different states and countries, which also highlighted which countries treated prisoners with respect. "Former prisoners of Reddit, what is something nobody tells you about being incarcerated that you had to learn on your own?" asked u/jojuinc90, and many obliged. Here are some of the top comments we came across:
Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet called a Black man the N-word, and she didn’t think anyone but family would know. It doesn’t matter. She shouldn’t have said it. There are things White people shouldn’t say. The N-word is one of them. I don’t care how influential...
We want to believe in certain fundamentals, especially at this time of the year. People are essentially good and kind. Generosity is a prime facet of a good human being. And families are truly beautiful. This is constantly reinforced by brands offering ads that make us smile and weep. Well,...
