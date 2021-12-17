Wine Women – Erica Timmerman, pt. 1

For plants, the interaction with their environment is particularly important due to two reasons. First, plants cannot move and escape the adverse conditions and second, they need to have a large surface to catch as much light and nutrients as possible and therefore, the contact of the plant with the environment is intense. To rise to this challenge, plants synthesize an enormous number of different specialized metabolites, which help them to withstand unfavourable weather conditions, cooperate with their symbionts, or fight their pathogens and competitors. Notably, these metabolites often interact also with the human microbiota (including pathogens) or with components of human metabolism, bringing health benefits to those who consume them.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO