15 Best Gift Experiences To Give This Holiday Season In NYC

Gift your loved ones an experience they won’t forget this holiday season!

The holidays are fast-approaching, and that means the annual procrastination of holiday shopping can soon be put off no longer! We get it, shopping for loved ones can be stressful. But what if we told you that we have the perfect gift ideas guaranteed to please every age?

Experiential gifting is the perfect way to connect with friends and family during the holidays, and boy do we have some recommendations! Gift your loved ones something they’ll remember for years to come, from immersive art exhibits, to a full blown heist experience. You’re sure to find the perfect gifts with our ultimate experiential gift guide below:

Why not rob a bank together? This brand new event based on the Netflix hit series Money Heist (or La casa de papel ) is the perfect pulse-racing gift for someone who loves a little adventure! Gear up in your very own red jumpsuit and join the Professor’s gang in their newest mission. From a jaw-dropping venue to astonishing actors, you guys will feel like you’re truly in the middle of a heist gone wrong. Prepare to solve puzzles, hack security systems, and make sure to celebrate your escape with some after-show drinks. Grab tickets now!

Maybe someone’s holiday travel plans got cancelled, but you can still gift a trip to Italy right here in NYC at Michelangelo’s astounding Sistine Chapel Exhibit. See his most famous works up close and personal with an opportunity that you can’t even find in Vatican City. Through high-quality, licensed photographs and a special printing technique that reproduces the original paintings’ look and feel, visitors can see the paintings come to life right before their eyes. But hurry soon, this highly-impressive exhibit is only open until January 9th, 2022 so get your tickets now .

The incredible immersive Van Gogh exhibit has recently been extended, and it’s the perfect experience to gift everyone from art lovers to VR enthusiasts and beyond. Step right inside Van Gogh’s iconic works with state-of-the-art video mapping and projections. Guest now even have the rare opportunity to immerse themselves in works of art from other iconic artists like Claude Monet and Gustav Klimt at this elevated, digital level too! Reserve your tickets today.

Whether your person doesn’t know Bansky at all or they’ve been following every step of the subway pieces story , get a deeper look into the life and work of the most recognizable yet enigmatic street artists of our time at this one-of-a-kind exhibit. From sculptures to photos, VR to limited-edition screen prints, explore over two floors and 80+ authenticated works all in one place! Purchase your tickets here.

Who’s been naughty this year? Take a trip to the North Pole for Santa’s Secret speakeasy. Stroll along six holiday installations from gingerbread girls to rugged lumberjacks and make your way to a vintage speakeasy where you can enjoy Christmas-themed cocktails made special from Santa’s secret recipe. Once you’re settled, prepare for the best elfing variety show yet including drag, ballet, burlesque and more—all with a holiday twist! Buy tickets now. (16+)

Transport to the mysterious town of Hawkins and shop for the perfect gifts from all of the exclusive merch like rad tee-shirts, awesome posters, and nostalgic candy favorites. Visitors can check out the gang’s local spots like the Palace Arcade and Starcourt Mall. Whether you bring them along for the experience or you just stop by to purchase presents, the store is the ultimate screen-to-life experience, and it’s entirely free to enter! Reserve your spot here.

Let them discover their inner spy at this high-tech, interactive 007 x SPYSCAPE exhibit. They’ll be able to live out their James Bond fantasies while exploring Bond’s most iconic gadgets. The exhibit gives people the exclusive chance to actually go behind the scenes of how the 007 movies were made. Buy your tickets now.

For all those date nights you missed, these dreamy concerts bathed in candlelight are sure to make up it! From holiday specials, enchanting dinners, ballet classics , and iconic tributes, let beautiful melodies wash over you both for an intimate night in an illuminated setting that’s sure to put you at ease. Candlelight is an experience unlike any other in the city, so get your tickets now .

Witness a mind-blowing lunar performance at Moonrise. Melding dance, acrobatics, theatre, music and visual arts, this stunning experience takes people on an astrological journey that immerses all five senses. People can discover their own moon goddesses, sip themed cocktails, and sit down for a show full of wowing acts and gasp-inducing tricks. Grab tickets here.

Grant them an eye-opening journey through our planet with VR/AR technology & 360-degree art installations at Arcadia Earth. Entirely made with upcycled materials, this is the perfect experience and sustainable gift for your eco-friendly friends. Let them adventure through mystical caves and transcendent underwater worlds when you get tickets here.

NYC can be a bit of a sensory overload at times. Take a break from all the sensorial stress and try this exciting way of creating clay masterpieces while being completely blindfolded! Learn the basics of clay handling and relax with soothing music and aromatherapy. Oh and did we forget to mention it’s BYOB, so you can fill up your glass while you let the creativity flow. Buy tickets now.

Want to gift them a relaxing experience that’s far more creative than a spa certificate? Get someone special a 45-minute salt cave treatment right in the city. This calming and unique natural therapy helps clear toxins and treat ailments. Guests are able to sit back and relax in zero-gravity chairs with meditation music, twinkling lights and a beautiful salt fireplace. Buy now!

Give the gift of laughter this season with tickets to hilarious comedians from Netflix, Late Night, Comedy Central and more. Featuring some of the best acts NYC has to offer, you simply can’t go wrong with this idea. Book tickets here.

Still looking for the perfect gift for your artsy friend in Bushwick? How about a “learn to tattoo” workshop?! This unique class is the ultimate experience for anyone interested in trying something new. Participants will be able to practice rad designs and sleeves on synthetic skin or fruit with all the machines and ink included. Reserve a spot now!

With so many wonderful experiences to choose from, why not let them pick what they’d like best. Purchase a Fever gift card and browse through the endless amounts of events and experiences going on in the city. Dollar amounts begin at $25. Select one here .