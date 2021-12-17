ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security Risks to Azure Infrastructure and How to Resolve Them

By Sidra Arshad
techacrobat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Azure becomes more popular among companies big and small, it is also important to note that it also presents many security risks. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the inherent security problems until they’re hacked or have data stolen. This article will help you to identify potential...

www.techacrobat.com

lifewire.com

How the Log4J Security Vulnerability Puts You at Risk

Hackers posted a code revealing an exploit in a widely used Java logging library. Cybersecurity sleuths noticed mass scanning across the web looking for exploitable servers and services. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has urged vendors and users to patch and update their software and services urgently. The...
SOFTWARE
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
eturbonews.com

New Book on Cyber Security Risk in Healthcare

Thought Marketing Founder & CEO Allison J. Taylor has contributed cyber security and risk management chapters to an Amazon Hot New Release book, Mobile Medicine: Overcoming People, Culture, and Governance. Co-written with 26 other experts from cross-disciplinary sectors such as law, medicine, and engineering, the book aims to help prevent...
SOFTWARE
securityintelligence.com

IAM OT Security Risks Call for Strategic Defenses

Today’s technology requires today’s identity and access management (IAM). In the past, operational technology (OT) systems were physically and logically separated from a company’s enterprise corporate business environment and the external world. That served as a control to protect them from common cyberattacks. Starting in the 1970s, serial-based analog processes controlled, managed and monitored these OT systems and their infrastructure through serial-based analog processes. These ran using proprietary protocols, software and products. Robust physical security controls managed worker access to these environments and limited the exposure to outside threats.
TECHNOLOGY
#Information Security#Infrastructure Security#Internet Security#Cloud Security#Powershell#Vms#Remote Desktop Services
CSO

4 classes of practical security and how to balance them against goals

The mission of security leaders is to protect the trust that has taken years and a lot of execution to build. That trust runs deep: with customers, with partners, with the marketplace, and for many in the modern era, a trust built with regulators. As more of the business is engaged to deliver services or products while maintaining that trust, it’s important to build clarity on the type of security investments being made. Every security leader faces the perennial challenge of maximizing security outcomes with limited resources and managing business or political capital in the business to effect needed change.
helpnetsecurity.com

oak9 integrates with ServiceNow to secure application infrastructure for customers

Oak9 recently launched a workflow integration with ServiceNow, a digital workflow management platform, to help ensure security in the application infrastructure of oak9 customers. Customers can now get alerts and fixes to security design gaps from oak9 within ServiceNow’s help desk and workflow management platform. Developers are notified of any...
SOFTWARE
GovExec.com

Securing the Hybrid Office: Mitigating Hidden Network Risks

This summer, the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General released an eye-opening report warning services about a new threat to printing. The report examined additive manufacturing systems, but the concerns it raised are not unique to 3D printing alone. PCs, laptops, and mobile devices get most of the attention during endpoint security discussions, but others -- like printers -- are just as important. Too many organizations do not properly address printers when discussing security strategies, but if left unsecured they present an enticing opportunity for hackers to attack networks and steal valuable information. During this webcast, presented by HP, we’ll discuss why it’s so crucial to include oft-neglected devices in holistic risk assessments. We’ll also explore mitigation efforts at FedCiv agencies and talk about how to enact a comprehensive security plan that includes protection of the network as a whole -- on site or in work-from-home environments.
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

Is Bluetooth a security risk? Depends on who and where you are

Vice President Kamala Harris is "Bluetooth phobic" according to a recent report and shuns AirPods because of the inherent security risk associated with the ubiquitous wireless technology." As a result, Harris insists on using wired headphones, the report said. Harris’ phobia may be well-founded for people with "elevated risk factors,"...
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

The sneaky security risk of overprovisioning the network

At the start of 2020, businesses set out to execute on the well-laid, carefully thought out plans they’d spent months developing. But just a little over three months into the year — those plans suddenly became void. The pandemic was a massive disruptor to the seemingly airtight 2020 strategies, and enterprises had to quickly pivot to make sure they were able to continue providing service to their end users. The network, a crucial tool for enterprise connectivity, became even more of a foundation for business continuity in the new remote reality. To manage unprecedented demand on the network, IT teams took to overprovisioning — adding additional capacity to the network — as a quick fix to maintain connections between employees, stakeholders and customers.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

6 Online Shopping Security Threats and How to Avoid Them

Online shopping is one of the perks of modern society. Once you have an internet connection, you can buy just about anything from the comfort of your home without losing a sweat. But cybercriminals are working to strip shoppers like you of your hard-earned money. Do you ditch online shopping...
INTERNET
addictivetips.com

How to resolve TsIGame.exo error on PUBG

PUBG for the desktop is available through Steam. When you install a game on Steam, you don’t have to do anything other than click a download button. Steam will take care of everything that’s needed to run the game, and this includes installing additional software e.g., frameworks. Resolve...
VIDEO GAMES
latesthackingnews.com

What is Cyber Security Risk Modeling?

As of late 2021, cyber security threats are at an all-time high, and their number is increasing. In fact, reports from cyber insurance carriers say that incident-related claims have increased by 486% since 2018. Most of these claims are related to ransomware, while the average cost of a data breach in the USA has risen to $8.6 million.
SOFTWARE
InformationWeek

Why We Need Infrastructure-led Innovation to Transform Network Security

From the growing adoption of distributed cloud to the proven benefits of remote mobile workforces, the attack surface for bad actors is ever-widening. This means the requirements for network security have also evolved with the growing threats of increasingly distributed systems. Security should not take a backseat to innovation in...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use Nodes in DaVinci Resolve: A Tutorial for Beginners

DaVinci Resolve is a superb coloring solution for filmmakers on a budget. There's little that this powerhouse isn't capable of; it even includes a Node system, and it's not as difficult to use as many beginners assume initially. We're not exactly color scientists through and through, but we've got plenty...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

AWS suffers another outage as East Coast datacenter loses power

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has suffered its third outage in two weeks, as the cloud computing giant’s “U.S.-East-1” cloud region went down in North Virginia. Following reports that various online services were faltering, including Slack, Epic Games Store, and Amazon itself, AWS confirmed via its service health dashboard that it was investigating “increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues” for some instances in a single Availability Zone in the region. The company later put the outage down to a loss of power within a datacenter.
ECONOMY
freecodecamp.org

How to Automate Tasks with Azure Webjobs

When you work in IT operations, automation is a key part of your job. You'll have various repetitive tasks you have to deal with, and you don’t want to waste your time doing something that can be done by a script. Here are some great reasons to automate repetitive...
SOFTWARE
nashvillegab.com

Cloud Security – Importance, Risks & Security Concerns

Cloud security incorporates cycles and advances that protect the cloud computing climate against outside and inward network safety dangers. Cloud computing, which is the conveyance of data innovation administrations over the Internet, has become basic for organizations and legislatures looking to speed up development and joint effort. Holding information and applications in the cloud protected from existing and arising network safety dangers requires cloud security and security executives’ best practices intended to forestall unapproved access.
TECHNOLOGY
techacrobat.com

Application development with Orienta United Agency OÜ!

We are talking about a company founded in Estonia by the famous fintech entrepreneur Cristian Carmona who has an extensive repertoire in the creation of projects and technology platforms using the most disruptive tools of the moment. Orienta United Agency OÜ is a software company based on artificial intelligence. Created...
COMPUTERS

