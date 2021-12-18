ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Calvary Church offers bilingual Christmas Eve service

 5 days ago

Calvary Community Church will host a bilingual Christmas Eve service for Lincoln's Hispanic community. The candlelight service will take place Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 4400 N. First St. The story of the birth of Christ from the Book...

Community Policy