Religion

Blue Christmas service of remembrance and hope Tuesday

 5 days ago

Southern Heights Presbyterian Church will present a "Blue Christmas" service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5750 S. 40th St. (40th and Old Cheney Road). Feeling joyful during the holidays can...

