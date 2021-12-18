Blue Christmas service of remembrance and hope Tuesday

Tuesday, Dec. 21, is the longest night of the year, when we will experience the least amount of light and the longest period of darkness. Winter solstice is an appropriate metaphor for many who struggle during this holiday season, according to a news release. The pain of loss can feel magnified during this dark season, whether that loss comes from grieving a loved one, isolation arising from the pandemic, or the growing divisions in culture, the release stated. The pain of loss may be particularly difficult at a time when the world around seems to be filled with happiness and joy.
