The SpectraMax® i3x Multi-Mode Microplate Reader

The overactive bladder (OAB) market is set to experience moderate growth over the next decade, driven by rising prevalence and the potential launch of novel drug therapies. According to GlobalData’s recent Overactive Bladder: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030 report, the OAB market was valued at a modest $2.2bn in 2020 across the eight major markets (8MM) covered in the report: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and China. By 2030, the market is projected to grow to $2.8bn at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7%.
