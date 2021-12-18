Another Tweet vent of the day:

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
The Independent

Stephen King prompts fan disappointment after saying he ‘admires Elon Musk’

Stephen King has said that he “admires Elon Musk”, prompting a disappointed response from his readers.The author was commenting on Time magazine’s decision to name the Tesla CEO as 2021’s Person of the Year earlier this month.Musk was named the most important figure of 2021 for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.King wrote on Tuesday (21 December): “I admire Elon Musk, but the real People of the Year are the doctors, nurses, first responders, and scientists who have worked so gallantly – there...
IGN

Among Us Vents Into VR

Soon you can murder your friends, run away, take cover in vents, set off alarms, and then lie about all of it...in VR. Because that's where Among Us is releasing next. Announced this evening at The Game Awards, we got a very, very small sneak peek at Among Us VR: just a very brief code input puzzle in a small room. But it's easy enough to imagine the weird betrayal possibilities.
slashdot.org

The NCA Shares 585 Million Passwords With 'Have I Been Pwned'

The UK National Crime Agency has shared a collection of more than 585 million compromised passwords it found during an investigation with Have I Been Pwned, a website that indexes data from security breaches. The Record reports:. The NCA now becomes the second law enforcement agency to officially supply HIBP...
slashdot.org

Google OnHub Router Support Ending In 2022

Before Google Wifi was announced alongside the original Pixel phone, Google a year earlier released OnHub-branded routers from Asus and TP-Link. In late 2022, Google will end support for OnHub routers that will be seven years old at that time. 9to5Google reports:. At six years old, currently, Google said "a...
slashdot.org

damn_registrars Revealed My Partisanship

A term becomes a partisan buzzword when one party takes ownership of that buzzword - in this case "tyranny" - and is allowed to apply it to anything they wish that comes from outside their party. Believe it or not, the word tyranny does have an actual definition. I don't...
slashdot.org

Who's Paying to Fix Open Source Software?

If FOSS ends up being majority supported by corporate money, eventually they'll just decide it should all be proprietary instead. Isn't that what happened to Redhat?. If you want people to pay you, you have to sell them something they want to buy. If your customer insists to only want to buy a closed sourced product from you, well, the choice is yours - close it and take their money, or keep it open and work free, in every sense of the word, as in: you're free to make whatever design choices, free to fix or not to fix any bug, and free as in work for free. One alternative is to convince your customer that you know better what they want - good luck with that. Another alte.
slashdot.org

Libraries Enlist States in Fight Over ebook Rules

Are they asking to be able to loan out more copies at a time now? ...just do ebooks exactly like regular books - one at a time. Nope, they want to do exactly what you're suggesting, but they can't. Because it's licensed, not purchased, an eBook doesn't work the same way a physical book works. Imagine a world where libraries are contractually/legally obligated to do book burnings every weekend for the physical copies in their possession that have been leant a few times or that they've had for a few years, and you start to get an idea of what the eBook situation looks like for libraries. Even if all they want to do is maintain a single digital copy in their local circulation, just as you're describing, they regularly need to repurchase those licenses.
slashdot.org

And the Biggest Scientific Breakthrough of 2021 Is...

I think what was being proposed was a theoretical solution to the problem. Given some sequence of amino acids, can we theoretically calculate the fold. Someone more apt in bioinformatics can likely China in on if this is even believed to be possible. Having an AI churn this out is...
slashdot.org

Study Finds 'Serious Security Risks' In K-12 School Apps

Many apps used by schools contain features that can lead to the "unregulated and out of control” sharing of student data to advertising companies and other security issues, according to a report published Monday by the nonprofit Me2B Alliance. The report follows up on research published by the group in May, which audited 73 apps used by 38 schools to find that 60% of them were sending student data to a variety of third parties. Roughly half of them were sending student data to Google, while 14% were sending data to Facebook.
slashdot.org

Belgian Defense Ministry Confirms Cyberattack Through Log4j Exploitation

The Belgian Ministry of Defense has confirmed a cyberattack on its networks that involved the Log4j vulnerability. In a statement, the Defense Ministry said it discovered an attack on its computer network with internet access on Thursday. They did not say if it was a ransomware attack but explained that "quarantine measures" were quickly put in place to "contain the infected elements." "Priority was given to the operability of the network. Monitoring will continue. Throughout the weekend, our teams were mobilized to contain the problem, continue our operations and alert our partners," the Defense Ministry said. "This attack follows the exploitation of the Log4j vulnerability, which was made public last week and for which IT specialists around the world are jumping into the breach. The Ministry of Defense will not provide any further information at this stage."
slashdot.org

A Bluetooth Bug In a Popular At-Home COVID-19 Test Could Falsify Results

A security researcher found a Bluetooth vulnerability in a popular at-home COVID-19 test allowing him to modify its results. F-Secure researcher Ken Gannon identified the since-fixed flaw in the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, a self-administered antigen test that individuals can use to check to see if they have been infected with the virus. Rather than submitting a sample to a testing facility, the sample is tested using a Bluetooth analyzer, which then reports the result to the user and health authorities via Ellume's mobile app. Gannon found, however, that the built-in Bluetooth analydzer could be tricked to allow a user to falsify a certifiable result before the Ellume app processes the data.
