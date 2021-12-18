Discovery Center Saturday Special

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Discovery Center is outgrowing it’s aging building, and is looking for a new space to call home. The Discovery Center has been located on Sioux Avenue in Pierre since the 1980s. The building itself has been around much longer than that, and is in serious disrepair.
We've almost all gone hunting for Easter eggs at some point, but what about hunting for candy canes? Area children will get the chance to do just that this Saturday when the Candy Cane Scramble returns to the HFV Wilson Community Center. Children and families will also get the opportunity to meet the jolly elf himself at Breakfast with Santa.
The Riverside Discovery Center is doing its part to get people into the Christmas spirit kicking off its Wild Lights event on Friday, Dec. 10. The zoo will be lit up to give it a fun atmosphere, zoo director Anthony Mason said. “We have different lots of Christmas lights set...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Don Harrington Discovery Center will offering free admission later this month. The Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff nature center will be free and open to the public on December 26. The space theater will also have showings at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Hours of operation...
The Magic City Discovery Center in Minot marked another milestone in its construction timeline. What you see now is the skeleton of a replica B-52 being lifted to the top of the 37-foot-tall Magic Climber. This is the first of three installation phases for the iconic Magic Climber. Work on...
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. 587 graduate students crossed the stage at K-State during 2021 Fall Commencement. 587 graduate students crossed the stage at K-State during 2021 Fall Commencement.
Thrive City’s Winter Wonderland is bringing all the holiday cheer!. Thrive City at Chase Center is hosting a festive winter wonderland completely decked out in Warriors colors. This Saturday, December 18 is their Holiday Spectacular , where guests can enjoy artisan markets, live music, and… wait for it… real-life reindeer!
Adrian, MI – Santa made an appearance Saturday night at the Stubnitz Center, just outside of Adrian!. Laura VanSickle, with the Adrian Breakfast Lions Club, talked to WLEN News at the meet-and-greet with the big guy…. She spoke about the different organizations that came together to get the job...
The Chelan PUD is offering Discovery Center visitors the new “PowAR” application for smartphones and tablets to provide three new virtual experiences. The new augmented reality app allows users to look deeper into the Rocky Reach Dam by “swimming” with fish, “flying” a drone over the dam and “participating” as a water molecule through a dam turbine.
CLINTON – The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center on Sunday will host an afternoon of space exploration and information on NASA’s new Webb space telescope. “What Will WEBB See? A NASA Partnership Event” will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and will be an afternoon learning about NASA’s new James Webb space telescope. Admission to the children’s museum is free for this event.
December 8, 2021 — The Rock Spring Civic Center Christmas Carnival is coming up this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will take place at the Civic Center located at 410 North Street. The holiday event is for kids aged 5 to 12 and will feature inflatables,...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Wayne D. Boshears Center For Exceptional Programs School students and staff took a trip to Walmart for the 20th Christmas Lights Shopping excursion. “It’s a wonderful opportunity not only for our students,” Brooke Parker, director of Wayne D. Boshears Center For Exceptional Programs School...
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida Nature Center is back after a $5 million makeover. The center is reopening on Saturday with fun and interactive virtual exhibits after being closed for more than a year during its renovations. Now there is more to explore. The new John and Carol Walter Discovery...
A local Maui resident is going out of her way to make the holidays very special for some families in great need. Linda Vincent of Kula, hand made 51 holiday themed pillow cases, so that each child participating in Mālama Family Recovery Center (MFRC) programs could receive a personal pillow case for the holiday.
A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
MADEIRA BEACH — Alligators, lizards, fish, snakes, rescued exotic animals, and an especially large 30-year-old tortoise appropriately named Rudolph will celebrate the holidays and a special anniversary with the public this month in John’s Pass Village. The venue — and their home — is the Alligator & Wildlife...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Brooke Simpson excited for Saturday's concert at Rocky Mount Event Center. North Carolina native Brooke Simpson will perform in her first concert since America's Got...
