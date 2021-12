The Ashland County Historical Society invited people to tour the newly decorated Manor House and Freer Children’s Home on Dec. 3 and 12. Local groups decorated the two buildings in Ashland for the Christmas season. Ashland and Mapelton's National Honor Society's decorated the trees in the Freer Home. Those who helped decorate trees in the Manor House included Suzy Wilson, Diana Scott, Rosemary Caster, Forget-Me-Not Garden Club, Art of Gardening Club and Ashland County Community Academy. Garden Study club also decorated the Eloise Ridgeway Noonan House, which is located next to the Manor House. Attendees could do self-guided tours of the buildings and were provided fresh baked cookies.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO