Kennywood is preparing for a really, really big party. The West Mifflin amusement park turns 125 years old on Dec. 18, 2023. And it wants to look its best. Like most celebrations, in order to be ready for the soiree, the park will need time to get ready. That’s why it announced a multimillion-dollar investment into ride enhancements and refreshed landscaping, as well as attractions that include a springtime food and music festival.

WEST MIFFLIN, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO