The Lounge spotlights Black businesses and entrepreneurs.

Evan Sumrell, 31, and his wife, Lisa Kuznicki, own Aster, a restaurant in downtown Midland located on Ashman Street, between Main and Larkin streets. Aster is a farm to table restaurant, supporting local farmers. They’re community based focusing on seasonality and sustainability. They also book private events. Aster first opened in November 2020 just as the state of Michigan reinstituted a ban on indoor eating due to COVID-19. The couple then had to switch gears and just serve take-out meals on their own until they were able to reopen their dining space in February. They now have seven employees. The couple has been married for 10 years. They have a six-year-old son. Sumrell is a graduate of Grayson High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Culinary Business Management at the Art Institute of Atlanta. The couple moved to Midland from the Chicago area where Sumrell worked in restaurants there.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO