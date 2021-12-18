The Lounge spotlights Black businesses and entrepreneurs.
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the November 2 flipbook. Growing up on the basketball court, Kiara Kabbara admired LeBron James. Now, as UT’s student body president, Kabbara has brought James’ influence to campus through The Lounge. “LeBron is my idol, (my) favorite person in...
A new series is looking to advance Black founders who have disruptive ideas and companies. 'Bet on Black' is a new series that allows black entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses in the hopes of securing $200,000 in funding. Revolt TV and Target teamed up to create the show. Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt, joins Cheddar News to discuss.
A strong zeal to tap into ample resources and technology may explain why Black women entrepreneurs in recent years have started businesses at a higher level than other groups. And the future of Black business may continue to be those dominated by those women a new report by Operation HOPE Inc. and Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) suggests, per a news release. Their Q3 Minority Small Business Index Survey evaluates feelings around the social, economic, and political climate now that effects Black small business owners (SBO).
OLD SAYBROKK, CT (WFSB) - Small accents make a big impact, pillows. Ronald Hawkins and Aleksander Mac thought they also might make a good gift. “We started Hawk Pillows in May of 2021. It came to that Alex and I wanted to do a project for one of our friends, so we decided we’d make her a pillow and we had a lot of fun doing it," Hawkins tells us.
Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky is setting out to support more Black-owned and led businesses in the U.K. through a £1 million ($1.3 million) fund, with plans to grow diversity in Sky’s supply chain in the future. The initiative is targeted specifically at Black entrepreneurs and is in addition...
Evan Sumrell, 31, and his wife, Lisa Kuznicki, own Aster, a restaurant in downtown Midland located on Ashman Street, between Main and Larkin streets. Aster is a farm to table restaurant, supporting local farmers. They’re community based focusing on seasonality and sustainability. They also book private events. Aster first opened in November 2020 just as the state of Michigan reinstituted a ban on indoor eating due to COVID-19. The couple then had to switch gears and just serve take-out meals on their own until they were able to reopen their dining space in February. They now have seven employees. The couple has been married for 10 years. They have a six-year-old son. Sumrell is a graduate of Grayson High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Culinary Business Management at the Art Institute of Atlanta. The couple moved to Midland from the Chicago area where Sumrell worked in restaurants there.
At Scottsdale’s Stefan Mann, owner Patrice Sanders’ mission is to find items that are as unique as each customer. The family-owned boutique specializes in a handbags, luggage and fine leathergoods, in addition to other clothing and accessories. “We love to support and feature the beautiful items produced by...
The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship scored a $1 million donation and partnership as it ramps up programming after more than a year of pandemic-related delays. Global financial technology company Fiserv Inc. (Nasdaq: FISV) is the latest corporate giant to support the center, which helps Black entrepreneurs with mentorship and networking. The Russell Center has raised more than $34 million from about 48 partners to build out its facilities and resources, CEO Jay Bailey said.
Entrepreneurship is complex, if we add the factor of age, the challenges multiply. The economic crisis derived from a pandemic was a turning point in which many Mexicans were immersed and the need led them to develop this activity in order to overcome the situation. This same wave of entrepreneurship...
Benchmark Woodwork has been making building interiors more beautiful since 2007. The small family owned business began as a one-man shop and now has seven employees. The custom-woodworking company started in a home shop and now leases a 4,800-square-foot space in Vancouver, which has allowed them to expand their production and finishing capabilities.
PENNSYLVANIA — Black entrepreneurs turned adversity into opportunity during the pandemic. Last year, more new Black-owned businesses opened than in the last quarter-century, according to a Kauffman Foundation Study. In Harrisburg, the trend of ownership continued, with one local stylist, venturing out on her own after 17 years in...
The mission of the Entrepreneur Fund is “to actively partner with entrepreneurs to create growing businesses, thriving communities, and a diverse regional economy.” Working for the Entrepreneur Fund to fulfill that mission is Tracy Benson of Grand Marais. Benson became a business developer with the Entrepreneur Fund in...
Parkour is taking the world by storm and now everyone has an opportunity to try this training movement which focuses on body and mind. The Movement Lab Collective has opened in Windham and specializes in Parkour training. According to Edward Whitehead, The Movement Lab Collective owner, Parkour uses natural, free...
Two such small business owners appeared on ABC7 News "Getting Answers," explaining how many Asian-Americans and minority-owned businesses took a disproportional hit during the pandemic, and this effort to support them comes just in time. Learn more here.
(WEAA)— Meet Terrill Lowery, co-owner of T.N.T Sports Apparel located in Eastpoint Mall in Baltimore County. T.N.T Sports Apparel offers a variety of athletic and active wear for men and women. In November 2020, Terrill launched an athletic shoe line, called the ISO Runner, to creatively fund scholarships for...
At first glance, Judith & Joe appears like a beautifully edited Instagram dreamscape. But behind the curated refinery is a business built with great intention and deep community commitment. Brandee Castle and business partner Sara Graf met while working in the energy sector. Together they took their fantastic sense of...
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the October 15 flipbook. In the middle of the hardcore male-dominated Austin tattoo scene, one shop sticks out as a more feminine environment for people looking to get inked: Tiny Tats ATX. After practicing at a South Carolina tattoo shop for several...
Headquarter Honda-Clermont has been celebrating the holiday season with the entire South Lake community, its staff and as many charitable organizations as possible. Headquarter Honda and Headquarter Mazda recently donated a bountiful array of new toys, art supplies, computers, tablets, blue tooth devices, table games, art kits, bicycles, socks, sweaters and clothes to the Charities Across South Lake Christmas Toy Drive and to the annual Marines’ Toys For Tots projects. Gayle Tomasini noted, “With collective support from our owner, staff, vendors, police and their other dealerships — over $11,000 was set aside to help deserving families this year.” These gifts were piled high for young children, teens and families in need. The Clermont Police, the area Marines and other organizations helped. To best support local businesses, these gifts were all purchased locally at Aldi’s, Hobby Lobby, Ollie’s, Big Lots, Target and more.
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Ocho Rios Jamaican Restaurant. Members of the Chamber, and friends gathered at the restaurant for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration. Ocho Rios, located at 4290 S Hwy 27 (across from Kings Ridge Publix Plaza), provides a menu of authentic...
As the granddaughter of a Spiritualist churchgoer, Ayana Contreras must have heard sermons inspired by the verse in Ezekiel that asks, “Can these dry bones live?”. In the Black church, that passage of scripture is invoked frequently as a reminder that even people and places that seem damaged, abandoned, and crumbling can be made new, whole, and beautiful. It’s often how you look at a circumstance, believers are taught, that can determine its meaning.
