Op-ed: Inflation fueled by bad policy

In a 29,000-word report presented to the Austin City Council in September, Climatediscovery.org suggested mainstream reports of Earth’s climate change impacts are understated. The Climate Emergency Response Report shows that tipping points, also known as Earth systems collapses, are now active in half of known tipping systems, including the Amazon collapse, thawing tundra, weakened ocean currents and extreme weather. These tipping systems were not supposed to become active until the end of the century but have now activated because of delay in climate change action. Bruce Melton, director of the nonprofit Climate Change Now Initiative and lead author on the report, cites research that shows rainfall in Houston and Austin are already at levels that were projected for end-century models. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the increase is creating runoff that is 50 to 100 percent greater than in our old climate. Melton said, “This amount of rainfall is.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO