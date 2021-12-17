ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Test drive: The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is an animal

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is the best version yet of Ford’s high performance pickup, but Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it may soon be even better. The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor doesn’t look a half-ton different from the previous model, but boy is it...

CNET

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor review: Brutal, but not overkill

The Ford F-150 Raptor, and the SVT Lightning before it, helped kickstart a horsepower race in the pickup truck segment that has resulted in Hellcat-powered office buildings that can nearly blot out the sun on an entire city block. But not everything needs to be a contest, and truly putting a 700-some-odd-horsepower pickup truck to use in daily life is nearly impossible. That's why I'd wager that, thanks to some quality upgrades for 2021, the Ford F-150 Raptor provides the superior blend between high-end truck performance and, frankly, whatever remains of sanity these days.
CARS
Autoblog

2021-2022 Ford F-150 recalled because driveshaft could fracture

Ford is recalling 184,698 model year 2021-2022 F-150 pickups due to an issue that could cause the driveshaft to fracture. The issue stems from underbody heat and noise insulators that “may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft.” Ford says the insulators were installed with “inadequate adhesion.” The marking and scoring that occurs to the driveshaft over time due to the contact of those insulators causes heat buildup and a material thickness reduction of the aluminum driveshaft, which could ultimately lead to a fracture.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Tremor vs. 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Since the introduction of the Ford F-150 Raptor in 2010, the off-road world has been different; the paradigm of what the OEMs could produce for the go-fast off-road market was forever bent. Since that time Ford has made a few updates and major redesigns of the truck, all of which have increased the usability of these trucks, but the impact of the Raptor on the minds of enthusiasts has been profound—it seems like every time one of the other OEMs comes out with an upgraded, off-road-packaged half-ton 4x4 truck, the first question asked is now "Is this a Raptor fighter?"
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat In Stone Gray: Live Gallery

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning prototypes driving around wearing different exterior colors – first, a red Lariat, then, an Iconic Silver Platinum, an XLT with the Premium Package finished in Oxford White, and an Atlas Blue XLT sans the Premium Package. Now, Ford Authority spies have captured a 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Lariat finished in Stone Gray, which gives us yet another real-world look at a color that will be available when the all-electric Ford F-150 launches next spring.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The F-150 Lightning Is Helping Ford Steal Customers From Rivals

Ford is holding nothing back in its quest for EV dominance, and the proof is there for everyone to see. Its electric products are selling way better than GM EVs, and the Mustang Mach-E has been a raging success. Now, the company is getting ready for what will be its biggest EV move: electrifying the Ford F-150. Earlier this week, we reported that production of the Ford F-150 Lighting is running behind schedule due to the global semiconductor shortage, but that hasn't stopped people from showing massive interest. Reservations for the electric pickup closed last night, and customers can expect deliveries to start by springtime, but who exactly are those customers? According to Ford CEO Jim Farley, 70 percent of F-150 Lightning customers are new to the Ford brand.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Specs Revealed

If a vehicle has an infernal combustion engine, the first thing people want to know is how many cubic inches? Manufacturers tout that information prominently on the exterior. Bigger is always better, so 3.0 is more desirable that 2.0. Models with bigger engines are more expensive, even if the difference in the cost of manufacturing a larger engine may be slight. People are willing to pay more for a bigger engine, so pay they do.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Update: Battery Capacities, Range, And Trim Details

The Ford F-150 Lightning has the potential to become the brand's best-selling vehicle in the years ahead. Not only do the base models have an appealing price, but Ford is likely to start deliveries of the Lightning before one of its main rivals, the Chevy Silverado EV, despite the fact that the F-150 Lightning is running behind schedule. Thanks to a live stream that was shared by Ford, we now have a bit more information regarding some of the Ford's specifications. These figures relate to the truck's various battery capacities and include the estimated range for the top Platinum trim.
CARS
Jalopnik

Ford F-150 Lightning Reservations Close To Prep For Production

The first deliveries are expected to make it to customers in the Spring of 2022, though Ford isn’t putting any hard numbers on how many EV trucks will be delivered then. From Automotive News:. Ford has not said how many Lightnings it will build initially, although it has publicly...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Ford stops taking reservations for the F-150 Lightning

Ford has stopped taking reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning as it prepares to start making and shipping the new pickup truck in the first half of 2022. The company says it has collected 200,000 refundable $100 deposits for the Lightning since it debuted in May. That means that anyone...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Ford F-150 Limited Really Worth $75K?

As we discussed in an earlier article, the most expensive 2022 Ford F-150 model is the Limited trim. It has a starting price of $75,150, and a fully loaded version costs around $90,000. The F-150 Limited has an enticing combination of performance, utility, and luxury. However, despite all that it has to offer, is the F-150 Limited really worth $75K? Is it worth it, or are you wasting your money?
BUYING CARS
WacoTrib.com

Set of 4 OEM Ford F-150

Set of 4 OEM Ford F-150 17''X7.5'' silver plated aluminum wheels includes center caps and lug nuts, 84 miles change overs $600. Call 254-744-1402.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Is The Top Financed Used Vehicle Of Q3 2021

The Ford F-150 has long been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S., so it should come as no surprise that it is also the most highly considered pickup truck among consumers, one of the most popular used vehicles on the market, and one of the most commonly financed vehicles as well. In fact, recent estimates peg the total number of Ford F-Series pickups on the road today – which includes the Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty – at over 16 million. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the F-150 was also the top financed used vehicle in Q3 of 2021, according to Experian’s latest Auto Finance Insights Report.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Order Conversions Will Be Staggered

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning recently entered its second phase of production at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center as the all-electric Ford F-150 gets closer to its launch in the spring of 2022. Ford stopped taking reservations for the F-150 Lightning just this week as it neared the 200,000 mark, while order banks are scheduled to open next month. Ford has been surprised by the level of interest consumers have shown in the electric pickup, which prompted it to double the model’s planned production recently, as well as ramp up production sooner than expected, as Ford Authority reported yesterday. However, Ford will also reportedly utilize a staggered – or “waved” order conversion process starting in January, a company spokesperson told Automotive News.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford F-150 Lightning and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid can charge other EVs

Every pickup owner is familiar with a certain call, the one that begins with, "Hey, I'm moving this weekend, I was wondering if...", or, "I need to pick up [insert bulky item] at [insert bulky item store], are you busy Saturday?" Ford has just introduced another way those pickup truck drivers will be able to help that legion of beseeching friends. We jest, but this will be useful: The Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup equipped with the optional Pro Power Onboard system have the power to charge other EV's that use an SAE J1772 charge port. The Pro Power system comes with a 240-volt outlet, which is the same rating that would be used at home for Level 2 electric vehicle charging. All one needs is to fit an adaptor so that the Nema 14-50R plug on the Ford Mobile Power Cord fits the Nema 14-30p Pro Power outlet in the pickup's bed, then connect the charging plug to the vehicle that needs help from its friend. Voila. Here's another reason why the system won Autoblog's 2021 Technology of the Year.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Receive More Troubling News

The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
CARS

