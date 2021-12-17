Test drive: The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is an animal

Every pickup owner is familiar with a certain call, the one that begins with, "Hey, I'm moving this weekend, I was wondering if...", or, "I need to pick up [insert bulky item] at [insert bulky item store], are you busy Saturday?" Ford has just introduced another way those pickup truck drivers will be able to help that legion of beseeching friends. We jest, but this will be useful: The Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup equipped with the optional Pro Power Onboard system have the power to charge other EV's that use an SAE J1772 charge port. The Pro Power system comes with a 240-volt outlet, which is the same rating that would be used at home for Level 2 electric vehicle charging. All one needs is to fit an adaptor so that the Nema 14-50R plug on the Ford Mobile Power Cord fits the Nema 14-30p Pro Power outlet in the pickup's bed, then connect the charging plug to the vehicle that needs help from its friend. Voila. Here's another reason why the system won Autoblog's 2021 Technology of the Year.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO