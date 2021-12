The vice president didn't appreciate Tha God's Honest Truth host asking, "I want to know who the real president of this country is? Is it Joe Biden or Joe Manchin?” "It’s Joe Biden, and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president," she responded. "And I’m vice president and my name is Kamala Harris, and the reality is, because we are in office we do the things like the child tax credit which is going to reduce Black child poverty by 50% – on track to do that." While the interview ended cordially, Charlamagne Tha God's name became a Twitter trending topic throughout Saturday.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO