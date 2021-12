Research has shown that the COVID-19 recession was particularly harmful for working women. A recent report from the Brookings Institution highlights two primary reasons why this was the case. Firstly, the COVID-19 recession had an outsized impact on low-wage jobs and women are disproportionately represented in low-wage jobs. According to their findings, 46% of working women earn low hourly wages compared to 37% of men. Secondly, many working women shouldered an outsized portion of the burden stemming from disruptions that COVID-19 caused in childcare and school systems.

