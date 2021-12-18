PHOTOS: Benjamin Russell basketball at Central Coosa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday announced a couple 10-day contract signings. The team is bringing in forward Chris Silva and guard Rayjon Tucker. Silva was originally signed to the Wolves’ training camp roster in September and saw action in one preseason matchup. In 12 games with the Iowa Wolves, he is averaging 15.1 points and leads in rebounds per game with 9.6. Silva was previously at the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings. Tucker has been in 13 games for the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaging 17.1 points per game. He saw NBA action previously with the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers. More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?

