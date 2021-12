Fortnite Winterfest 2021 recently began on December 16. To celebrate the beginning of Chapter 3, you will have the opportunity to get 14 presents from Sgt. Winter throughout Winterfest. Whether you are hunting for new outfits or want to get more XP through challenges, you will have up until January 6 to accomplish it all during Winterfest. One challenge you will encounter is to “warm yourself up at the Yule Log in Cozy Lodge”. You can also open your new presents and get XP in the lodge. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to warm yourself at the yule log at the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite.

